Colorado State University Global and Colorado Association of School Executives Partner to Improve Learning Pathways for Educators

The partnership shows CSU Global and CASE's collective commitment to providing affordable, flexible

options to teachers to advance their careers.

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) and the Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE) are proud to announce a new partnership to help Colorado meet its K-12 personnel needs. Through the partnership, CSU Global will be providing CASE members special tuition pricing for CSU Global's asynchronous online graduate-level courses and programs .

With monthly term start dates year-round and courses taught by credentialed instructors with industry experience, CASE's network of 3,300 public school administrators from nearly all of Colorado's 178 school districts will have access to CSU Global's teaching and learning programs at significantly reduced tuition rates. In addition to the teaching and learning programs, CASE's network of administrators, principals, district leaders, superintendents, and other K–12 executives receive special tuition rates on all of CSU Global's other graduate-level courses and programs, which includes areas such as information technology, business administration, leadership and organizational development, project management, and more.

The University's teaching and learning programs, including its Master's in Teaching and Learning, Principal Licensure, and coursework to prepare educators for collegiate-level instruction, are built to help educators develop their leadership skills, further their careers, and increase their earning potential. This partnership allows Colorado's education professionals, who may be unable to commute to a physical campus, the opportunity to earn a new credential in a 100% online, flexible format.

"At CSU Global, we are dedicated to empowering Colorado's educators and those that serve our K-12 districts with high-quality and affordable education that meets the unique demands of their profession," said Dr. Audra Spicer, Acting President at CSU Global . "By partnering with CASE, we are removing the barriers of time and cost, allowing the leaders of our K–12 schools to gain specialized skills and credentials that positively impact their career prospects, their classrooms, and their communities. We are proud to support those shaping the future of Colorado's students."

"This partnership with CSU Global reflects CASE's commitment to supporting Colorado's school and district leaders with professional learning that is relevant, accessible, and grounded in real leadership practice," said Melissa Gibson, Executive Director of the Colorado Association of School Executives . "By working together, we are expanding high quality learning opportunities that align with the demands leaders face today while creating clear pathways for growth and advancement. This collaboration strengthens the value of CASE membership and reinforces our shared goal of developing confident, capable leaders who can make a lasting impact in their schools, districts, and communities."

To facilitate their success, all CSU Global students are connected with a dedicated financial aid advisor, a success counselor, and on-demand online resources such as technological support, live tutoring, library services, writing support, and career services to assist in their academic journey, all at no extra cost to the student. Whether it is teachers looking to transition into a leadership role or district leaders interested in pursuing a master's degree, this partnership helps pave new pathways to support the state's K-12 needs through affordable programs with industry-aligned courses for all CASE members across the state.

For more information on CASE, visit www.co-case.org . For more information on CSU Global visit csuglobal.edu . For organizations interested in partnering with CSU Global to provide educational opportunities for their community, please contact [email protected] .

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About CASE

The Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE) empowers Colorado's education leaders through advocacy, professional learning, and networking to advance the promise of public education. Established in 1969, CASE serves as the collective voice for approximately 3,300 public school administrators representing nearly all of Colorado's 179 school districts. Through its work at the state and local levels, CASE supports leaders who are shaping policy, strengthening schools, and improving outcomes for students across Colorado. Visit www.co-case.org to learn more.

SOURCE Colorado State University Global