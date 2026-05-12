Colorado State University Global and Colorado BOCES Association Partner to Provide Affordable Professional Development for Educators

Colorado educators receive significant tuition discounts on programs to upskill.

DENVER, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) and Colorado BOCES Association are proud to announce a new strategic partnership to provide accessible and affordable professional development opportunities to educators.

Colorado BOCES Association

The partnership is designed to support the continued growth of teachers and administrators by offering significant tuition discounts on 100% online programs. As the 178 school districts across Colorado explore new ways to retain talent and enhance leadership, this initiative provides a clear pathway for educators to advance their careers and provide expanded educational support to students without leaving the classroom.

"CSU Global is proud to partner with BOCES to support the dedicated educators who are shaping the future of Colorado," said Dr. Audra Spicer, interim president and CEO of CSU Global. "Our mission is to provide career-relevant education that fits into the lives of busy professionals, and we look forward to helping our home state's teachers reach their professional goals."

Through the partnership, Colorado educators and BOCES are eligible for special tuition rates:

Master's in Teaching and Learning : Reduced to $350 per credit hour (regularly $675). This program is the top-ranked Colorado-based institution for Best Online Master's in Education by U.S. News & World Report for 2026, at no. 25 in the nation.

Reduced to $350 per credit hour (regularly $675). This program is the top-ranked Colorado-based institution for Best Online Master's in Education by for 2026, at no. 25 in the nation. Principal Licensure : Reduced to $350 per credit hour. This is the only 100% online, asynchronous principal licensure program authorized by the State of Colorado.

Reduced to $350 per credit hour. This is the only 100% online, asynchronous principal licensure program authorized by the State of Colorado. Teacher Upskilling : Reduced to $335 per credit hour. These 18-credit programs allow teachers to qualify for dual enrollment college-level instruction in high-demand subjects such as English, Math, and History.

Reduced to $335 per credit hour. These 18-credit programs allow teachers to qualify for dual enrollment college-level instruction in high-demand subjects such as English, Math, and History. All Other Graduate Courses: Reduced tuition for all eligible graduate-level coursework and programs.

"The Colorado BOCES Association is pleased to enter into this agreement with CSU Global to bring reduced tuition costs to teachers and administrators in all Colorado school districts and BOCES. We urge teachers and administrators to utilize these high quality programs," said Dr. Dale McCall, Executive Director Colorado BOCES Association.

CSU Global's programs are built for working professionals, featuring monthly start dates and accelerated eight-week courses. This flexibility ensures that educators can balance their instructional responsibilities and their own academic pursuits.

Educators can begin taking advantage of these benefits immediately. For more information on BOCES, visit coloradoboces.org. For more information on CSU Global visit csuglobal.edu. For organizations interested in partnering with CSU Global to provide educational opportunities for their community, please contact [email protected].

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About Colorado BOCES Association

The Colorado BOCES Association is a membership organization serving School Districts and BOCES throughout Colorado with high quality programs and services.

SOURCE Colorado State University Global