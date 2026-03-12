Colorado State University Global and Denver Public Schools Partner to Provide Guaranteed Admission for High School Students

The partnership provides guaranteed admission to CSU Global undergraduate programs and reduced tuition rates to DPS students.

DENVER, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) and Denver Public Schools (DPS) are proud to announce a new partnership aimed at expanding higher education access for Colorado students. Through the partnership, any DPS student with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.3 by the end of their junior year will be granted guaranteed admission to CSU Global's fully online bachelor's degree programs.

CSU Global and Denver Public Schools

This accessible pathway helps remove barriers to students spending time and money on college applications and removes the fear of the unknown from the process, particularly for students seeking flexible, career-aligned degree options. By having the option to secure admission a full year before graduating high school, students can focus their senior year on finishing strong and planning their professional future.

This partnership demonstrates CSU Global and DPS' shared commitment to strengthening relationships across K-12 school districts and higher education institutions to benefit students across the state.

"Our mission has always been to facilitate professional success for learners in our home state of Colorado and beyond," said Dr. Audra Spicer, Interim President and CEO of CSU Global. "We are proud to partner with DPS to provide a guaranteed seat at the table for their dedicated students and to help them continue their education journeys. Our collective efforts will help create seamless pathways for more students to earn their degree and brighten their career prospects."

In addition, DPS students receive special reduced tuition rates on all CSU Global's undergraduate programs, which include areas such as business management, healthcare administration, project management, operations and supply chain management, marketing, and more. CSU Global's asynchronous degree and certificate programs are aligned to growing fields and will prepare students with the skills and knowledge to excel in their industries.

"At Denver Public Schools, our mission is to ensure that every student is ready for college or career. This amazing partnership with CSU Global represents a significant leap forward in making that promise a reality for our graduates," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero. "By providing guaranteed admission to students based on their junior-year performance, we are removing the two biggest hurdles to higher education: the financial burden of application fees and the anxiety of the unknown. This pathway empowers our students to walk into their senior year with the confidence of knowing their next step is already secured."

To facilitate their success, all CSU Global students are connected with a dedicated financial aid advisor, a success counselor, and on-demand online resources such as technological support, live tutoring, library services, writing support, and career services to assist in their academic journey, all at no extra cost to the student. CSU Global does not charge any fees for these services.

The guaranteed admission applies to DPS students who graduated on or after February 1, 2026, and the offer of guaranteed admission is valid for up to two years following high school graduation. For more information on DPS, visit dpsk12.org. For more information on CSU Global visit csuglobal.edu.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About DPS

Denver Public Schools, the largest public K-12 school district in Colorado is a leader in urban education, serving a diverse student population of more than 85,000 students across 198 schools. Our mission is to provide all students with a high-quality education that prepares them for success in college and career. Guided by our values of equity, integrity, accountability, and fun, we are committed to closing the opportunity gap and ensuring every child has the support they need to thrive.

SOURCE Colorado State University Global