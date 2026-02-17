Colorado State University Global Releases Learner Return on Investment Report

The findings highlight significant salary growth and career advancement for program completers.

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) released the findings of its annual Learner Return on Investment (ROI) survey, demonstrating a strong correlation between its degree and certificate programs and their impact on the economic mobility of its program completers. The report, which surveyed over 1,000 program completers, underscores CSU Global's mission to provide career-connected education and data-driven outcomes for learner time and money.

The results reflect substantial financial gains for both undergraduate and graduate program completers. According to the data, undergraduate degree completers 3-5 years post-program completion self-reported a median annual salary increase of $31,500, while graduate degree completers reported a median increase of $39,000.

"Our ROI findings reinforce CSU Global's commitment to ensuring that our learners are advancing in their careers and receiving tangible benefits for their time and money," said Dr. Audra Spicer, Acting President at CSU Global. "By aligning our curriculum with industry needs and practical skills, as well as employing faculty with real-world experience and academic credentials, we ensure our learners thrive in today's competitive workforce."

Done on an annual basis for the past three years, CSU Global surveyed learners who completed their programs within the last 1-2 years and 3-5 years.

Key Highlights Include:

B.S. in Human Resource Management : Program completers saw a median annual income increase of 82% .



B.S. in Accounting : Program completers reported a 77% increase in median annual income.



Master of Healthcare Administration : Program completers saw a 76% increase in their median annual income.

The University's focus on practical professional development was also recently recognized by the Colorado Department of Higher Education with the Career Connected Campus Designation (2024-2027).

To view the full CSU Global Learner Return on Investment Survey Report, please visit csuglobal.edu/return-on-investment .

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

