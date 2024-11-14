Colorado State University Global Honored with Career Connected Campus Designation

The University is one of seven institutions to receive the designation recognizing its commitment to preparing students for the workforce.

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) has been recognized for its commitment to providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's competitive workforce by the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE).

The Career Connected Campus Designation is part of the CDHE's Workforce Determinants of Student Success initiative, which aims to emphasize career preparation in higher education. To earn it, institutions must demonstrate excellence in integrating academic curriculum with work-based learning experiences and prioritizing practical skills and professional development. A career-connected university is committed to empowering students with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in their chosen careers and make meaningful contributions to their respective industries.

"We are honored to receive this designation and grateful for all the hard work and expertise our team members across the University provide as we continue to focus on and evolve our career-connected learning paradigm in the best interests of our learners and their professional success," said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker.

CSU Global's commitment to career-readiness is evident in its programs and initiatives that include:

Industry-aligned curriculum: CSU Global's degree programs are designed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure students are learning the most up-to-date and in-demand skills. The University leverages real-time job-post data to determine the knowledge and abilities needed by industries with living wages and beyond. Importantly, courses feature career-relevant assignments that can be shared with colleagues and supervisors in the workplace.

Expert instructors : Course instructors have both academic credentials and industry work experience in their areas of expertise.

Embedded industry tools and internships: Learners gain experience using the tools they will need to be successful in their new positions and industries, which is key for career-changers and those working to upskill in their current professions. Additionally, CSU Global's optional program pathways include embedded internship opportunities to allow learners to gain work experience while earning collegiate credit.

Industry certification exam information: CSU Global helps prepare learners to take valued third-party exams while they are in classes leading to certificate and degree completion.

Flexible learning options: CSU Global's online format allows students to balance their education with work and family commitments.

Career services: CSU Global provides comprehensive career services, including career counseling, resume and cover letter assistance, and job search support.

"Experienced Program Managers at CSU Global oversee our programs and drive the changes that need to be made to ensure we are keeping up with industry needs so that our learners are prepared for their workplace success now and into the future," said CSU Global Provost and Chief Academic Officer Audra Spicer. "We appreciate all of their expertise and the insights our academic leaders provide to truly deliver on our Mission."

The Career Connected Campus Designation is valid for three years (2024-2027). For more information, visit the Workforce Determinants of Student Success.

