Colorado's Largest Asset-Based 3PL Selects Made4net to Scale E-Commerce and Multi-Client Operations

With nearly 3 million sq. ft., 300+ customers, and growing e-commerce demand, Acme Distribution selects a WMS purpose-built for 3PL complexity.

TEANECK, N.J., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in warehouse management systems (WMS) and supply chain execution software, today announced that Acme Distribution, a leading asset-based third-party logistics provider, has selected Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert WMS to support the next phase of its growth. The solution will modernize core warehouse processes, streamline customer onboarding, strengthen integration capabilities, and expand its e-commerce fulfillment operations.

Founded in 1947, Acme Distribution operates nearly 3 million square feet across nine facilities in Colorado, Washington, and Pennsylvania, serving more than 300 customers in a complex multi-client logistics environment that includes warehousing, transportation, and fulfillment services.

With Synapse 3PLExpert, Acme gains advanced API capabilities, a dedicated fulfillment module designed for high-volume e-commerce operations, and integrated billing functionality to replace a long-standing in-house system. Automating this billing process will streamline a critical revenue function that previously required significant manual oversight and internal resources to maintain. The solution also supports shared-space, multi-customer warehouse environments, where processes, service requirements, and billing models vary widely across clients.

As third-party logistics providers expand into e-commerce fulfillment and increasingly complex customer environments, many are replacing legacy warehouse systems with platforms designed specifically for multi-client operations.

For Acme, the decision went beyond software functionality alone. After a previous WMS transition did not succeed, the company approached the selection process with added rigor, including site visits and reference calls with active Made4net customers. What stood out was Made4net's strong U.S. customer base, proven success in 3PL environments, and an implementation approach led by professionals with direct warehouse operations and 3PL IT experience.

"After going through a failed WMS experience in the past, we were not looking for promises — we were looking for proof," said Seth Goldfogel, Owner of Acme Distribution. "Made4net stood out because their team understands how 3PLs actually operate. They brought people to the table who have been in our shoes, and that gave us confidence that this project would be grounded in operational reality, not just software theory."

"3PLs need more than a WMS that can manage inventory and orders, they need a platform built for complexity," said Errol Gonzales, Director of Sales at Made4net. "Acme runs a large, dynamic operation with diverse customer requirements, and they did an exceptionally thoughtful job evaluating what it would take to support their future growth. We're proud they selected Made4net to help power that next chapter."

Implementation is underway, with early training already completed. As the project progresses, Acme expects the platform to improve warehouse throughput, accelerate onboarding of new fulfillment customers, and position the company to compete aggressively in the growing e-commerce fulfillment market.

About Acme Distribution

Acme Distribution is a full-service, asset-based 3PL headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. Founded in 1947, the company operates nearly three million square feet of AIB-certified warehousing across three states and provides integrated warehousing, transportation, and fulfillment solutions to customers across multiple industries. To explore partnership opportunities or learn more about Acme's services, visit www.acmedistribution.com.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC