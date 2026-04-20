Jenson Cold Storage Selects Made4net WMS to Modernize 3PL Cold Storage

With Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert WMS, the Utah-based provider gains the operational backbone to run high-volume distribution, connect via EDI, and scale B2C fulfillment from a single platform.

TEANECK, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in warehouse management systems (WMS) and supply chain execution software, today announced that Jenson Cold Storage, a Utah-based cold chain logistics provider operating more than 2.5 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled storage across the state, has selected Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert WMS to modernize operations and support expanded third-party logistics services.

The new WMS will enable Jenson Cold Storage to deliver full 3PL services, pick-and-pack fulfillment, B2C order processing, EDI integration, and real-time inventory visibility—capabilities increasingly requested by its growing customer base across agriculture, manufacturing, and retail.

Built to set a new standard for regional cold chain logistics, Jenson Cold Storage manages tens of thousands of pallets and SKUs across multiple temperature environments. As demand for temperature-controlled capacity continues to surge nationwide, the company needed a warehouse management system capable of supporting the scale, precision, and operational complexity required in modern cold chain logistics.

"Made4net made the most sense for us because of the control and adaptability it provides across our operations," said Andrew Street, Manager, Jenson Cold Storage. "Other WMS solutions we evaluated fell short in supporting the level of service and consistency our customers expect."

With Synapse 3PLExpert, Jenson Cold Storage will gain a centralized platform to manage inventory, orders, and customer integrations while expanding the services it offers clients. A key capability is EDI connectivity, allowing customers to place orders, monitor inventory levels, and access operational data in real time.

"Jenson Cold Storage has built a rapidly growing operation that requires precision, flexibility, and real-time visibility," said Chipper Farley, President of 3PL Solutions at Made4net. "Synapse 3PLExpert gives them the control and scalability needed to support high-volume cold storage while expanding the services they offer customers."

Jenson Cold Storage's growth story began with a simple customer request for off-site storage. What started as a small walk-in cooler to help a customer manage an influx of orders has evolved into a rapidly expanding cold chain operation serving multiple industries and temperature requirements. With Made4net's WMS now in place, the company is positioned to continue scaling operations while maintaining the customer-first approach that has defined its business for more than three decades.

About Jenson Cold Storage

Jenson Cold Storage is a Utah-based provider of temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services with more than 30 years of experience in cold chain operations. Operating facilities in Draper and Nephi, the company manages over 2.5 million cubic feet of storage across multiple temperature environments and serves customers across agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and other industries. For more information, visit www.jensoncold.com.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC