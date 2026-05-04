Made4net Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for 11th Consecutive Year

Recognition based on Made4net's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TEANECK, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, today announced it has been recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for the eleventh consecutive year based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

According to the report, the WMS market continues to evolve amid shifting economic and operational pressures, noting that "Despite being a very mature market, recent macro factors and disruptions have spurred innovation. However, while economic and business conditions are challenging for some vendors and regions with regard to new customer acquisition, the overall market reached almost $3.5 billion in 2025. WMS offerings continue to differ in areas such as usability, adaptability, decision support, scalability in both up and down markets, use of emerging technologies and life cycle costs."

"Warehouse operators are being asked to do more with less while preparing for a more automated, AI‑driven future," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "Our recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects our focus on delivering a flexible WMS that deploys quickly, scales pragmatically, and provides a strong foundation for AI‑enabled decision support without adding unnecessary complexity or cost."

What We Believe Sets Made4net Apart

For this year's report, Gartner evaluated over 80 WMS providers, but only 18 met the documented inclusion criteria and were ultimately included.

Made4net believes its mid-market leading position in the 2026 report is based on:

Adaptability Across Warehouse Complexity: Supports the full range of warehouse operations, from simpler environments to highly complex, automated facilities, via a single solution without forcing unnecessary complexity.

Supports the full range of warehouse operations, from simpler environments to highly complex, automated facilities, via a single solution without forcing unnecessary complexity. Faster Time to Value: A more agile and faster deployment model enables faster ROI and minimizes operational disruption.

A more agile and faster deployment model enables faster ROI and minimizes operational disruption. Cost-Effective, Flexible Deployment: Multiple deployment and pricing options help organizations align investment to operational needs while maintaining control over total cost of ownership.

Multiple deployment and pricing options help organizations align investment to operational needs while maintaining control over total cost of ownership. Unified Execution Platform: SCExpert ™ unifies warehouse, yard, labor, and transportation management on a single platform and data model, reducing system fragmentation.

SCExpert unifies warehouse, yard, labor, and transportation management on a single platform and data model, reducing system fragmentation. Automation-Ready Architecture: Supports integrations with WCS, robotics, and material handling systems, allowing customers to evolve at their own pace.

Supports integrations with WCS, robotics, and material handling systems, allowing customers to evolve at their own pace. Proven Global Momentum: Hundreds of customers worldwide span across a wide range of industries, including 3PL, retail, manufacturing, grocery, food & beverage and wholesale distribution.

Hundreds of customers worldwide span across a wide range of industries, including 3PL, retail, manufacturing, grocery, food & beverage and wholesale distribution. Advancing AI Foundation: Expanding AI capabilities with a new foundation layer, including natural language tools and planned AI agents to support configuration and execution beginning in 2026.

"As warehouses layer in automation and continue the journey of adopting AI, execution systems need to be unified, extensible, and operationally practical," said Amit Levy, Executive Vice President of Sales and Strategy at Made4net. "Organizations are looking for robust capabilities alongside innovation, enabling them the use of natural language interaction and intelligent automation at their own pace. We're proud to be recognized by Gartner once again."

To learn more about Made4net's recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS and access the full report, click here.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, April 29, 2026

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC