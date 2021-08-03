ColorComm Inc. Launches Industry Recruitment Platform 'ColorComm Search'

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries launches first of its kind online recruiting platform for multicultural talent in communications, ColorComm Search.

ColorComm Search is a user-friendly technology platform which creates intentional space for employers who are committed to creating a more diverse workforce in the communications, marketing, advertising, media, and creative industries. Candidates are directly connected to hiring managers at leading companies, where inclusion is prioritized.

ColorComm Search will be available immediately to ColorComm's membership based network, and will expand to the Men of Color in Communications (MCC) community, friends and partners of ColorComm. ColorComm Search will be open to all by late Summer 2021.

"The mission of ColorComm Search is to help multicultural talent secure jobs at leading companies," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc. "ColorComm has cultivated an amazing database of talent, which has been nurtured for over a decade. We are excited to connect our database of talent with direct access to hiring managers who are searching for them," said Wilson.

Candidates will have the ability to create an account where they can search for open roles by specific industry, company, city, or state. Candidates will be able to upload their resume and apply to multiple roles. There is no fee for candidates to use the service. Employers will be charged a fee to post open roles. The fee will vary depending on length of job post.

ColorComm Search is the solution for employers who are searching for diverse talent in the industry.

For more information: ColorComm Search, www.colorcommsearch.com

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.colorcommnetwork.com

