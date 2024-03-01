Sprinkles Hires ColorComm Media Group to Market New Product Launch

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Media Group, a full service marketing and communications firm headquarted in New York City, has been tapped by Sprinkles to market a new product launch for Spring 2024.

The announcement of this partnership highlights Sprinkles trust and commitment in ColorComm Media Group to reach Sprinkles stakeholders through creative strategies, consumer engagement, and media positioning.

ColorComm Media Group will provide comprehensive support to Sprinkles through strategic messaging, story development, influencer marketing, and thought leadership.

"Sprinkles is entering a new phase of growth and transformation while staying true to our legacy of distinctive and premium offerings," said Dan Mesches, Sprinkles President and CEO. "We are excited about ColorComm Media Group because of their unconvential strategic thinking and the ability to deliver unforgettable experiences that deepen our customers connection to our brand," said Mesches.

"With a history of working with reputable consumer brands, ColorComm Media Group is positioned to take Sprinkles through its expansion," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm Corporation. "Sprinkles' new product launch will make the Sprinkles experience accessible to a large part of the country," said Wesley Wilson.

ColorComm Media Group clients include Walmart, Google, Coca-Cola, Nielsen and more.

ABOUT SPRINKLES

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day and handcrafted with only the finest ingredients. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements. Passionate innovators, in 2012, Sprinkles debuted the world's first Cupcake ATM and has grown to over 70 bakeries and ATMs coast to coast.

ABOUT COLORCOMM MEDIA GROUP

ColorComm Media Group (CMG) is a full-service strategic communications and marketing firm headquartered in New York City. CMG offers strategic communications counsel to Fortune 500 companies, consumer brands, and non- profit organizations to reach stakeholders, audiences, advocates, decision makers, and influencers. CMG is a team of fresh thinkers, cultural strategists, corporate communications experts, and brand marketers.

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.