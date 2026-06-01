ColorComm's 11th Annual Conference Will Convene Executive Leaders June 4 - June 5, 2026 in New York City

Media Personality Bevy Smith Argent Founder and CEO Sali Christeson, CEO of Hasbro AI Studio Bertie Thomson, Bestselling Author of the Power Pause Neha Ruch, Chief Marketing Officer of the American Heart Association Katrina McGhee, ESPN Sports Nation Host Cari Champion, Chief Brand Officer of the New York Liberty Shana Stephenson and many more to speak at the 11th Annual ColorComm Conference.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading business community, will gather over 300 executive leaders at the 11th Annual ColorComm Conference held on June 4-5, 2026, in New York City.

The two-day business retreat will begin in the evening on Thursday, June 4 with the invite-only Welcome Reception held at Pernod Ricard USA Headquarters in New York City. The full-day Conference programming will follow on Friday, June 5, with registration opening at 7:55 am, Pier 59 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

ColorComm's 11th Annual Conference will feature a variety of programming centered on business development, artificial intelligence, sports, parenting, age inclusion, negotiations, self-care, and more.

The Conference will open with Breakfast presented by JPMorganChase and will conclude with a Closing Reception presented by JPMorganChase.

The Visit Lauderdale organization will be onsite to encourage conference attendees to tour Fort Lauderdale. Visit Lauderdale will host a photo activation moment during lunch hour at the Conference.

The Conference will welcome a special performance by the WNBA New York Liberty Mascot "Ellie the Elephant."

"We are thrilled to welcome the ColorComm Community to New York for ColorComm's11th Annual Conference. The theme for this year's conference is "Evolve, Grow, Lead," which is a testament to where our organization and community is headed," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc.

"This past year, ColorComm has evolved into a community for business leaders. We've widened our audience and expanded our scope to have an even greater impact in the industry," said Wesley Wilson.

ColorComm's 11th Annual Conference is officially sold out, reflecting the growing demand for community, connection, and leadership development across business industries.

"The 11th Annual ColorComm Conference represents our continued commitment to empowering all leaders at every stage of their career journey," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm, Inc.

Registration and additional information are available online at www.c2conference.com.

SOURCE ColorComm