ColorTokens Continues Its Market-Leading Innovation following RSA Conference

Company Most Recently Highlighted in EMA Impact Report and Named Winner Among Multiple Industry Awards for Achievements in Zero Trust and Microsegmentation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform, today announced its continued innovation and success in 2023 following the RSA conference. ColorTokens greatly accelerated new capabilities for its award-winning Unified Zero Trust Platform.

"I'm very excited about the momentum we are riding mid-way into 2023," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-founder of ColorTokens. "Our growing capabilities and industry validation reaffirms our strategy to bring a truly Unified Zero Trust Platform to market."

With increasing deployment in the cloud and multi-cloud infrastructure, ColorTokens has experienced increased adoption of its Xshield microsegmentation solution in container environments. The solution is used by global enterprises to secure their entire network including containers which can pose unique security challenges. As a result, ColorTokens' Xshield solution was recently highlighted in an Impact Report by analyst Ken Buckler of EMA.

"Embracing a zero-trust security model is critical for the entire enterprise, but traditional network-based approaches to this model fail to fully secure virtualized containers. Only through a microsegmentation approach, such as the one implemented by ColorTokens, can enterprises truly implement zero trust for virtualized containers," said Ken Buckler, Research Director, EMA.

ColorTokens has also enjoyed a plethora of industry recognitions. ColorTokens was recently selected in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards as a Gold Winner in the "Micro-segmentation" category and a Silver Winner in the "Zero Trust Security" category. The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program was highly competitive this year with more than 800 entries.

ColorTokens was also recognized as a finalist in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for "Best Hybrid Cloud Solution" and honored in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards, where it received Gold in "Container Security" and "Micro-segmentation" categories, and Silver in "Cybersecurity CEO of the Year" and "Zero Trust Security" categories.

This announcement comes on the heels of ColorTokens' recent announcement that it was named a four-time winner in the Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards at the 2023 RSA Conference. ColorTokens was recognized as "Hot Company – Zero Trust", "Editor's Choice – Zero Trust Platform", "Editor's Choice – Microsegmentation", and "Best Product – Container Security."

About ColorTokens
ColorTokens, Inc. is a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform. ColorTokens' solution is the industry's only platform that offers cost-effective and comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity protection across enterprise's diverse network and use scenarios. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to fully realize the benefit of Zero Trust by using rich, meaningful, contextual information about the application, microservices, and protected resources. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform automatically deploys modern security controls and increases security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, or changes to a client's existing systems.  

For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

