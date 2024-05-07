ColorTokens™ Named Winner in Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2024

Cybersecurity company recognized for leading solutions in Zero Trust, Microsegmentation, Cyber Defense Readiness, and OT Security categories

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., the leading enterprise microsegmentation company, today announced that it was selected as a winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards in the following categories:

Publisher's Choice Zero Trust Platform

Most Innovative Cyber Defense Readiness Platform

Best Product Microsegmentation

Best Product OT Security (Operational Technology Security)

These award wins highlight the strengths of ColorTokens Xshield Enterprise Microsegmentation Platform™, which provides organizations with the resources necessary to position themselves as "breach-ready" in the face of a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape. Xshield fosters protection for all asset types by allowing users to visualize their environment, measure their risk, and secure all workloads and endpoints by placing a micro-perimeter around all possible points of breach, including data center servers, cloud workloads, Kubernetes containers, user endpoints, OT & IoT devices, and even legacy OS devices.

"ColorTokens embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

In recognition of ColorTokens' continued innovation, the company was also selected as a winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Microsegmentation, Zero Trust Security, and Cloud Workload Protection categories. The award highlights companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the information security sector.

ColorTokens was further honored with two Globee Cybersecurity Awards in the categories of Container Security and Microsegmentation. Highlighting companies and individuals exhibiting excellence in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more, the Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize organizations making substantial strides in their efforts to secure digital infrastructures and safeguard against cyber threats.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our expansive cybersecurity capabilities as we continue to expand asset protection and reimagine Zero Trust for our users," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO of ColorTokens. "This recognition reinforces our groundbreaking developments for microsegmentation with Xshield, which provides comprehensive protection for assets including data center workloads, IoT and OT devices, containerized applications, cloud workloads, and user endpoints."

This closely follows ColorTokens' announcement of industry recognition from analyst firms including GigaOm, Forrester, and Constellation Research amid ongoing company growth.

To learn more about ColorTokens and its award-winning cybersecurity solutions, click here.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within intricate network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. By thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ColorTokens safeguards businesses, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions.

Media Contact

Caroline Dobyns

Lumina Communications for ColorTokens

[email protected]

SOURCE ColorTokens