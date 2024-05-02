ColorTokens Recognized as an Industry Leader in Microsegmentation Amid Ongoing Company Growth

Cybersecurity company highlighted as a leader in GigaOm's Inaugural Radar for Microsegmentation, recognized as a notable vendor by Independent Research Firm and Shortlisted by Constellation Research

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., the leading enterprise microsegmentation company, today announced that it was highlighted as a leader in microsegmentation in GigaOm's Inaugural Radar for Microsegmentation, which examines 13 of the market's top microsegmentation solutions. The report notes ColorTokens' strengths in dynamic discovery and mapping capabilities, policy definition engine, and comprehensive range of use cases.

In the Radar report, which was released on April 16, GigaOm notes, "ColorTokens' microsegmentation solution is extensive with multiple integrations, and agent-based, network appliance, and agentless deployment models. Xshield is one of the only solutions to deliver segmentation capabilities across all these types of entities. Xshield is suitable to enforce microsegmentation policies for cloud services, microservices, end-user devices, and OT and IoT environments. These are a wide set of use cases that are likely to satisfy most organization's segmentation requirements without needing to deploy additional solutions."

The report also highlights Xshield's on-demand recommendations developed from real-time data and ability to define policies at the individual, group, and global levels. With these capabilities, ColorTokens' Xshield platform helps organizations posture their enterprise to be breach-ready by design so they can minimize the damage of any initial compromise that penetrates their perimeter defenses. By providing organizations with resilience, ColorTokens allows companies to secure their ecosystems, continue critical business processes, and quickly return to normal operations even in the face of a cyber-attack.

This recognition comes on the heels of ColorTokens' recognition alongside other notable vendors in Forrester's The Microsegmentation Solutions Landscape, Q2 2024 report *, which assesses microsegmentation solutions that secure critical and important resources, defend against ransomware, and achieve compliance imperatives.

Furthermore, in February ColorTokens was also named to the 2024 Constellation ShortList™ for Microsegmentation for its ability to stop the lateral spread of malware and ransomware by putting a micro-perimeter around every network asset.

"This recognition from leading analyst firms aligns with ColorTokens' continued growth as we provide a comprehensive security solution for the growing adoption of hybrid architectures, the distributed nature of modern applications, and the need for more dynamic and adaptable security controls," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder of ColorTokens.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within intricate network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. By thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ColorTokens safeguards businesses, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions.

