ColorTokens Positioned as a Strong Performer in Micro-segmentation Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a U.S.-based Zero Trust cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Forrester has ranked ColorTokens as a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Micro-segmentation, Q1 2022 among the nine most significant providers in the micro-segmentation category as stated by Forrester.

According to the report, ColorTokens is one of only three vendors to receive a differentiated rating, the highest possible, in both the product vision and the interface and reporting criteria. This Forrester New Wave™ evaluated Xshield Version 2.0, ColorTokens' micro-segmentation solution.

Senior Forrester Analyst David Holmes writes in the report, "Organizations looking for host-based micro-segmentation managed as a service from an ambitious newcomer should put ColorTokens on their short list." David Homes also writes, "ColorTokens has excellent flow visualization, application templates, policy simulation, and other capabilities largely on par with its competition."

"One of our takeaways from this Forrester New Wave™ is that apprehension over the difficulty of achieving micro-segmentation and applying Zero Trust principles is not uncommon," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and co-founder of ColorTokens, "That's why at ColorTokens, our mission is to simplify, accelerate, and automate micro-segmentation and Zero Trust security for all enterprises. We believe that the differentiated ratings we received in this Forrester New Wave™ report validate our mission, and we are proud to be listed as a Strong Performer amongst the nine most significant micro-segmentation providers, according to Forrester."

Read the full report here.

