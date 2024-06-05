ColorTokens™ Unveils Major Enhancements to Partner Platform to Elevate Collaboration and Experience

Company Boosts Partner Program to Meet Growing Demand for Microsegmentation Solutions; Demonstrates Unwavering Commitment to Empowering Partners Globally

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc. , the leading enterprise microsegmentation company, today announced the launch of the company's new Partner Portal under their revamped Partner Program, Win Together. Designed to foster collaboration and mutual success, the portal offers valued partners a comprehensive suite of tools and resources, significantly elevating ColorTokens' reach by providing partners with a one-stop-shop. The upgraded platform reflects ColorTokens' ongoing commitment and investment in its partner ecosystem and enhances the overall partner experience by offering a high value program that is aligned with their partners business needs and goals.

"The launch of our new partner portal marks a significant milestone in our global partner strategy," said Jagdish Mahapatra, ColorTokens Chief Revenue Officer. "As attack surfaces continue to expand, it's more important than ever for organizations to limit the spread of any potential cyber threats within their networks to effectively contain and mitigate risks. Microsegmentation solutions, like Xshield, are essential for companies to maintain breach-ready confidence by dividing their network into secure and distinct segments. We believe the best way to help organizations achieve this at scale is through our mutual partners. We look forward to the opportunities this expanded partner program presents for augmented efficiency and cooperation, thereby driving greater collaboration and mutual growth."

Key benefits of the upgraded Partner Portal for current and futures ColorTokens partners include:

Exclusive Access: Partners gain exclusive access to a wealth of resources, including:

Partners gain exclusive access to a wealth of resources, including: Deal Registration: Secure priority for sales efforts by registering a deal for exclusive and additional benefits.



Sales Enablement: Access to product collateral, solution briefs, and competitive insights.



Persona-Based Training: Learning Management System (LMS) allows for self-paced sales and technical training to enhance expertise.

Incentives for Growth: ColorTokens incentivizes partners to achieve mutual success through the following opportunities:

ColorTokens incentivizes partners to achieve mutual success through the following opportunities: Competitive Margins: Attractive margins to reward business growth.



Co-Marketing Opportunities: Increase business growth by collaborating on joint marketing campaigns through Marketing Development Fund (MDF) feature.



End-to-End Visibility: Robust tracking and reporting capabilities.

Enhanced Support : Partners benefit from dedicated support and resources such as:

: Partners benefit from dedicated support and resources such as: 24/7 Technical Assistance: Rapid response to technical queries and access to interactive assistance to explore new features.



Effortless Engagement: Provide feedback by commenting and liking assets with the added option to share them on social media.



Access to Product Roadmap: Stay informed about upcoming features and enhancements.

Companies seeking to offer their customers top-tier microsegmentation solutions will find ColorTokens' latest enhancements to their Xshield platform particularly compelling. The platform's expanded asset protection and innovative approach to Zero Trust microsegmentation implementation not only streamlines the security process, it also provides a more robust defense against the lateral spread of malware. These advancements underscore ColorTokens' continued dedication to empowering IT and security leaders with the tools necessary for breach-ready confidence, making the company an ideal partner for businesses aiming to fortify their cyber defenses.

"Our commitment to our partners is unwavering, supported with best-in-class enablement," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder of ColorTokens. "By investing in innovative solutions and improvements, we aim to provide an unparalleled experience that drives success to both our partners and customers globally."

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within intricate network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. By thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ColorTokens safeguards businesses, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions.

