The America's Favorite Couple Competition Celebrates Love Stories and Fuels Charitable Impact

PHOENIX, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From dating apps to chance encounters and lifelong friendships turned romances, love stories begin in countless ways.

Registration is now open for America's Favorite Couple, a nationwide search for real couples with extraordinary stories—whether that's a decades-long marriage, an app romance, a second-chance reunion, or a partnership built through life's unexpected turns.

Win a dinner date with the Goldblums. Speed Speed

Hosted by Colossal, the leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven competitions, America's Favorite Couple blends storytelling, community voting, and philanthropy, offering one winning couple a $20,000 prize, an appearance in a Variety magazine advertorial, and an unforgettable Hollywood Hills dinner date with Jeff and Emilie Goldblum.

More Than a Competition; a Fundraiser

At its core, America's Favorite Couple is about impact.

Funds generated through the competition go directly to Action Initiative Team (AIT), which will issue grants at the conclusion of the campaign to support two nonprofit initiatives—Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Oceana. Last year's competition raised more than $3.9 million benefiting these organizations—demonstrating the powerful role a fun competition can play in driving meaningful change.

By supporting Oceana and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, competitors and their supporters are helping protect and restore our oceans—which hundreds of millions of people depend on for food or livelihoods worldwide—while also helping local families across Los Angeles access healthy meals today.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger for more than 50 years. Through partner agencies and Food Bank programs, it distributes more than 100 million pounds of food each year. The Food Bank also engages volunteers and provides nutrition education, all in pursuit of its vision: that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County. The Food Bank is a highly rated, highly efficient nonprofit, with 96% of contributions supporting programs. Learn more at LAFoodBank.org.

Oceana is the world's largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. For 25 years, Oceana's science-based campaigns have helped reduce overfishing, create new marine protected areas, stop destructive fishing like bottom trawling, curb oil and plastic pollution, increase transparency at sea, and protect threatened species like whales and sharks. With more than 350 victories worldwide, Oceana is delivering results for people and the planet. Learn more at Oceana.org.

Love, Backed by Hollywood (and Real Life)

This Colossal competition is supported by a lineup of celebrity couples whose own relationships span decades and industries:

Jeff & Emilie Goldblum met in 2011 and now balance flourishing professional activities with family life. Jeff, known for iconic roles from Jurassic Park to Wicked , is also a jazz musician. He and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are releasing their next album (Night Blooms) on June 5th with their record label, Fontana/Verve. Emilie, an Olympic rhythmic gymnast turned aerialist, contortionist, and stunt artist, is also blossoming with surprise appearances alongside Jeff doing her hand balancing act, and is in the midst of quite a dynamic creative career. Together, they're raising their two sons, Charlie Ocean and River Joe.

to , is also a jazz musician. He and his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are releasing their next album (Night Blooms) on June 5th with their record label, Fontana/Verve. Emilie, an Olympic rhythmic gymnast turned aerialist, contortionist, and stunt artist, is also blossoming with surprise appearances alongside Jeff doing her hand balancing act, and is in the midst of quite a dynamic creative career. Together, they're raising their two sons, Charlie Ocean and River Joe. Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen have been married for over three decades after meeting on the set of Pontiac Moon . Emmy Award-winning Danson is a longtime actor and environmental advocate known for Cheers and The Good Place , while Steenburgen is an Academy Award–winning actress and songwriter with a career spanning film and television. Danson is also a member of Oceana's Board of Directors.

. Emmy Award-winning Danson is a longtime actor and environmental advocate known for and , while Steenburgen is an Academy Award–winning actress and songwriter with a career spanning film and television. Danson is also a member of Oceana's Board of Directors. Charlie Day & Mary Elizabeth Ellis have been married since 2006 after meeting in New York City. Known for roles in Horrible Bosses and Licorice Pizza, respectively, the pair also star alongside each other on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and share one son.

Together, they represent something so beautiful in entertainment: enduring partnerships that evolve over time.

The Drollingers Are Back as Hosts

Modern relationships are evolving fast. More couples are meeting online, while long-term partnership trends continue to shift across generations. Yet despite how relationships start, the desire for meaningful, lasting connection hasn't changed.

Last year's winners, Jennie and Bryan Drollinger, embody the perfect love story. After meeting in high school, the pair went their separate ways for more than three decades only to reconnect and build a life together years later. Their story struck a chord nationwide; not because it was perfect, but because it was real.

Now, as this year's hosts, they're helping guide a new group of couples stepping into the spotlight.

Registration Is Open for the 2026 America's Favorite Couple Competition

The winning duo will take part in a fairytale photoshoot to appear in a Variety advertorial, placing their relationship on a global stage. This renowned publication is trusted by industry leaders for award-season coverage and cultural storytelling.

It's not just about being seen. It's about being remembered.

Registration is now open for couples nationwide who are ready to share what makes their relationship unique.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for Action Initiative Team (AIT), a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $221 million to support charity. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Teacher, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more. Learn more at colossal.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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SOURCE Colossal