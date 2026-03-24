Colossal Launches 2026 Super Mom Competition to Celebrate Everyday Heroes and Support Children's Miracle Network®

One extraordinary mom will win $20,000, a dream family vacation, and a feature in NewBeauty Magazine

PHOENIX, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, a nationally registered professional fundraiser known for its purpose-driven competitions, proudly announces the return of its Super Mom competition—an inspiring nationwide campaign designed to celebrate the strength, courage, and impact of mothers while raising critical funds for children's healthcare.

Super Mom Ambassador Heidi Klum

This year, one deserving mom will take home $20,000, enjoy a 6-day, 5-night dream family vacation to the destination of her choice, and be featured in NewBeauty Magazine—a moment to recognize not only her story, but the countless ways she shows up for her family and community.

This Colossal fundraising campaign has a powerful mission to support Children's Miracle Network®, which provides life-saving care to children in local communities across North America. To date, Colossal has raised more than $14.9 million in support of this mission through the Super Mom competition.

A Platform for Modern Motherhood

The 2026 Super Mom competition is championed by Super Mom Ambassador Heidi Klum, whose global success as a supermodel, entrepreneur, and television icon is matched by her commitment to hands-on parenting.

As a Special Guest and Contributor, Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East brings her signature authenticity and relatability to the competition. As a mother of three and co-founder of FamilyMade alongside her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, Johnson East has built a platform that celebrates intentional parenting and the beauty of everyday moments.

Supporting Children's Miracle Network

Through a dynamic, multi-round public voting process, participants rally support from their communities. Once voting opens, supporters can cast one free vote every 24 hours or vote by donation to help drive awareness and funding for Children's Miracle Network. At the end of the competition, votes by donation are granted by Colossal's grantmaking partner Action Initiative Team (AIT), a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, to Children's Miracle Network to support critical funding needs to reimagine what's possible for children's health. Their collective efforts provide life-changing treatments, innovative research, vital pediatric equipment, and more.

The Super Mom competition transforms everyday moments into meaningful impact—proving that small acts of support can lead to life-changing outcomes for families across the country.

The Ultimate Family Reward

In addition to national recognition and a magazine feature, the winning Super Mom will embark on a 6-day, 5-night family vacation, designed to create lasting memories and provide a well-deserved opportunity to reconnect and recharge.

From sun-soaked beaches to adventure-filled escapes, the experience is tailored to celebrate the entire family—because behind every super mom is a story worth honoring and a family worth celebrating.

How to Participate in the Super Mom Competition

Moms across the United States and parts of Canada are invited to register here — https://thesupermom.org/register — and share their stories for an opportunity of a lifetime.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. This Colossal competition serves as a fundraising campaign for Action Initiative Team ("AIT"), a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant donation funds to Children's Miracle Network upon completion of the competition. www.colossal.org

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SOURCE Colossal