Colossal's Nationwide Jr. Ranger Competition Gives Young Explorers the Opportunity to Win $20,000 and Explore Wildlife with Jeff Corwin, While Supporting the National Wildlife Federation

The fundraising campaign helps protect wildlife and inspire the next generation to explore, understand, and care for the natural world.

PHOENIX, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the nation's leading professional fundraiser for purpose-driven online competitions, is calling on young adventurers to step forward and participate in the Jr. Ranger Competition, a nationwide opportunity designed to celebrate kids who love wildlife, the outdoors, and protecting our planet. The fundraising campaign supports the National Wildlife Federation's mission to protect wildlife and inspire future conservationists through education and environmental stewardship.

The 2026 Jr. Ranger will get an exclusive nature experience with Mr. Corwin himself

Open to ages 4–12, the competition will crown one young explorer as the 2026 Jr. Ranger Champion, awarding them $20,000, an unforgettable wildlife experience with Emmy-winning conservationist Jeff Corwin, and a special appearance in Ranger Rick Magazine, a beloved publication that has inspired generations of nature-loving kids.

"When kids explore outdoors and experience the wonders of wildlife, it sparks a lifelong love of nature," said Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "The National Wildlife Federation and Ranger Rick are committed to inspiring and empowering the next generation of conservationists to get out into nature and make a difference for wildlife. We are thrilled to launch the 2026 Jr. Ranger Competition with Colossal and Jeff Corwin."

Last year's Jr. Ranger Champion, Thomas, embodies the adventurous spirit of the program. Known for mapping forest trails, searching for mushrooms, and helping clean up beaches, Thomas is fascinated by orcas and marine life—and never explores without bringing a trash bag along to help protect the environment.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Conservationists

At a time when many kids spend more time indoors and on screens, campaigns like the Jr. Ranger Competition helps reconnect young people with nature and inspire a lifelong appreciation for wildlife.

Jeff Corwin, the Jr. Ranger Ambassador and Host, brings his lifelong passion for wildlife conservation to the fundraising campaign.

Explore, Learn & Protect

Participants will share their love of the outdoors while supporters help vote for their favorite young explorers. Along the way, kids will discover wildlife, learn about conservation, and celebrate the spirit of adventure that defines every great ranger. Participants will also gain valuable educational experiences throughout the competition, making everyone a winner.

In 2025, Colossal and the Jr. Ranger community helped raise $7,077,257.50 in support of wildlife conservation efforts, demonstrating the powerful impact families and supporters can make together.

A Magazine Curious Kids Love

As mentioned, the champion will appear in the pages of a Ranger Rick publication. For decades, Ranger Rick has helped kids discover the natural world through engaging stories, fascinating animal facts, crafts, games, and outdoor adventures—making it a trusted favorite for families and young wildlife enthusiasts.

Calling All Young Explorers

Parents and guardians can register their little adventurers now for a chance to win $20,000, meet Jeff Corwin, and be featured in Ranger Rick Magazine.

All you have to do is enter your young explorer's name and photo (participant photos are used for identity verification to ensure each entry represents a real person who meets eligibility requirements), along with your name and contact information. And it's completely free to enter.

The Jr. Ranger Competition is presented in partnership with Ranger Rick, Hipcamp, and the National Wildlife Federation, helping inspire young people to explore and protect the natural world.

Learn more and register here: https://jr-ranger.org/.

About the National Wildlife Federation

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) is America's largest conservation organization with more than 7 million members and supporters. NWF works to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife and people thrive in a rapidly changing world. Learn more at nwf.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $215 million to support DTCare. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Teacher, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more.

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SOURCE Colossal