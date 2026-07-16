Colossal's Super Mom Competition Raises More Than $5.6 Million; Kristi Foxen Named 2026 Winner

Funds generated through the 2026 competition resulted in a $5.6 million grant to Children's Miracle Network® through Colossal's charity grantmaking partner, Action Initiative Team (AIT).

PHOENIX, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, the leading nationally registered professional fundraiser behind purpose-driven online competitions, announces the conclusion of its 2026 Super Mom fundraising campaign, which generated more than $5.6 million in support of AIT and its charity beneficiary Children's Miracle Network®. Through the competition, thousands of mothers across North America shared their stories, inspired their communities, and helped raise critical funds that will support life-changing care for children at local member hospitals.

Moms make the world go round

At the conclusion of the nationwide competition, Kristi Foxen of Iowa was voted in by the public as the 2026 Super Mom. A proud mother of two and a metastatic breast cancer 'thriver,' Foxen has inspired family, friends, and supporters through her optimism and commitment to helping others while navigating her own health journey. Her story resonated with voters across the country, earning her the title of Super Mom and the competition's grand prize package, including $20,000, a dream family vacation, and a feature in NewBeauty Magazine.

"Every year, Super Mom reminds us that some of the most extraordinary stories are happening in homes and communities across the country," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal. "Kristi's strength and dedication to her family embody what this competition is all about. We're honored to celebrate her while also helping create meaningful impact for children and families through Children's Miracle Network."

Children's Miracle Network brings people together to raise money for children's healthcare in local communities across the U.S. and Canada. Funds generated through the Super Mom campaign will help CMN strengthen its mission, fuel innovation and support efforts that create brighter futures for the kids in our communities. Together, CMN is working to build the foundation for a healthier tomorrow, helping make big change for all kids.

"The incredible support generated through this year's Super Mom campaign demonstrates the power of people coming together to make a difference for kids. Our m i ssion at Children's Miracle Network is to provide critical funding to children's hospitals, supporting their greatest needs and ensuring children have access to the care they need close to home. We're incredibly grateful to Colossal and to every participant and supporter who made this remarkable impact possible."- Kristen Schavemaker, Chief Partnerships Officer at Children's Miracle Network.

Since launching Super Mom in 2023, Colossal's fundraising competitions supporting Children's Miracle Network have generated more than $20.6 million, demonstrating the power of community-driven giving and online storytelling.

The campaign was championed by Heidi Klum, whose career and dedication to motherhood have made her a fitting ambassador for the competition. Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East also joined this year's campaign as a special guest and contributor, helping celebrate the many ways mothers shape their families and communities.

The annual Super Mom competition celebrates mothers of every age and stage who inspire those around them through compassion and unconditional love. Operated by Colossal as a fundraising campaign on behalf of Action Initiative Team (AIT), a United States 501(c)(3) public charity, the competition transforms community support into charitable impact while recognizing one exceptional mother each year.

The Highest Trust & Safety Standards

Colossal remains committed to creating experiences that empower individuals and families while maintaining the highest standards of safety and integrity. Through its Trust and Safety commitment, Colossal prioritizes participant protection, data privacy, and fair competition practices across every campaign. These measures are designed to ensure that families can engage with confidence, knowing that each competition is built to inspire participation and safeguard every individual involved.

Learn more at colossal.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and Action Initiative Team (AIT), United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions.

About Children's Miracle Network®

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's health, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs, from life-saving treatments and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support.

Learn more at cmn.org.

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SOURCE Colossal