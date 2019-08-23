Colton Parayko of the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues to Ride in Honda's Fastest Seat in Sports 2-seat IndyCar

"NHL ® and IndyCar ® are invaluable partners for the Honda brand, and we are excited about this rare opportunity to bring them together for Honda's thrilling Fastest Seat in Sports ," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "We look forward to an exhilarating race weekend in the St. Louis area where local NHL ® and IndyCar ® fans will have that much more to cheer about."

Honda has been the Official Vehicle of the NHL® since 2008. As part of this exclusive automotive partnership, the automaker has featured its award-winning vehicles at key NHL® events including, NHL Centennial Classic™, NHL Winter Classic®, NHL® All-Star Weekend, NHL Heritage Classic™, NHL Stadium Series™, NHL Awards™ and NHL Draft™, as well as throughout the Stanley Cup® Playoffs and Stanley Cup® Final.

Honda also continues its commitment to IndyCar® this year as the automaker celebrates its 26th consecutive year as a manufacturer to the NTT IndyCar Series®.

Now in its 10th consecutive year, Honda's Fastest Seat in Sports helps to kick off each NTT IndyCar Series® race throughout the season, giving athletes, celebrities and notable influencers an opportunity to experience the thrill of the Honda-powered two-seat Indy car. Recent participants include Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum, Kawhi Leonard and Julian Edelman.

For more information about Honda's racing programming, please visit HondaRacing.com.

For More Information

Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda. Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2018 Honda models is available at hondanews.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Honda