Honda Battle of the Bands Reveals Full Marching Band Lineup for First-ever Showcase in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium; Nick Cannon Named as Host

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation's premier showcase for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands, today revealed the full lineup of participating schools and announced that multi-hyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur Nick Cannon will serve as the celebrity host for the event's first-ever West Coast show on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Watch the reveal video of the full marching band lineup at https://honda.us/HBOB2025Lineup.

Tickets for HBOB 2025 are on sale now at www.hondabattleofthebands.com.

HBOB fans have made their voices heard, casting votes online to select the final two bands to perform at the live event: Hampton University and University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

The full HBOB 2025 lineup includes:

Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon and White Band

– Marching Maroon and White Band Alabama State University – Mighty Marching Hornets

– Mighty Marching Hornets Hampton University – The Marching Force

– The Marching Force North Carolina A&T University – Blue and Gold Marching Machine

Southern University – Human Jukebox Marching Band

– Human Jukebox Marching Band University of Arkansas Pine Bluff – Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South

Honda will provide an institutional grant to each of the six schools for their respective music education programs and support the bands' travel expenses to the Invitational Showcase in Los Angeles. All 52 bands that participated in the voting process will also be awarded an HBOB Legacy Grant from Honda.

"Honda is thrilled to continue our longstanding support of the HBCU community through HBOB which is a core part of our Drive the Legacy initiative," said Jasmine Cockfield, the project leader for Honda Battle of the Bands at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We congratulate each of this year's participating HBCU bands and are confident that they will put on a memorable show for HBOB fans that promises to be a showcase for the ages."

Honda has supported HBCUs for over 35 years, recognizing their critical role in providing higher education and opportunities for advancement to the Black community. This support includes scholarships, programming, and initiatives that celebrate the dreams and potential of HBCU students, helping shape them into future leaders. Through HBOB and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Honda has awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements, impacting the lives of more than 300,000 students.

Nick Cannon to Serve as HBOB Celebrity Host

The host for the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands will be multi-hyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur Nick Cannon. Among his many film and TV credits, Cannon starred in the classic 2002 film "Drumline," that elevated public awareness and enthusiasm about the ingenuity and creativity that is synonymous with HBCU marching band and dance troupe culture.

"Honda Battle of the Bands has been a cherished celebration for fans of HBCU marching bands, resonating deeply with generations who hold Black culture close to their hearts," said Cannon. "Hosting HBOB's first-ever West Coast show is an honor. We're going to create unforgettable moments together."

New Band Selection Process for 2025 Event

In addition to hosting its first-ever West Coast showcase, HBOB also reimagined its approach to the band selection process. In July, the Honda Legacy Council selected North Carolina A&T University and Southern University to perform at HBOB 2025. From there, each university issued a challenge to one other eligible HBCU marching band to perform at the upcoming live event, with North Carolina A&T University challenging Alabama A&M University, and Southern University challenging Alabama State University.

Honda launched a public voting phase on July 16 and invited fans to help determine the final two bands in the lineup. Fans could vote for their favorite band once per day through August 15. The two bands receiving the highest number of votes from a roster of 52 eligible schools were awarded the final two spots in the HBOB 2025 lineup.

Tickets & Additional Event Information

Tickets for HBOB 2025 are on sale now at www.hondabattleofthebands.com.

In addition to the Invitational Showcase, Honda is collaborating with National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) to host NCRF's annual Black College Expo™. The Black College Expo will be held at SoFi Stadium prior to HBOB on Saturday, February 1, and feature over 200 colleges, including HBCUs and other private and public colleges, with over $10 million available in scholarships. Students have the opportunity to be accepted on the spot to select colleges and HBCUs. More details are available at www.blackcollegeexpo.com.

"We are so excited to partner with Honda Battle of the Bands, changing lives by providing access and opportunities to higher education," said NCRF founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price. "It is heartwarming to work with an organization that shares the same vision as NCRF."

For the latest HBOB news, including exclusive content, follow along on social media and join the conversation using #HBOB.

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students for 35 years, through programs such as the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These initiatives have impacted the lives of more than 300,000 students and provided over $14 million in grants toward HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

Through its "Drive the Legacy" initiative, Honda also partners with HBCUs and organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Urban League, and local UNCF chapters, to provide annual scholarship funding and offer development opportunities to HBCU students. Through these efforts, Honda aims to recruit top talent for its future workforce. To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda also is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships.

Learn more at https://www.honda.com/community/diversity-reports.

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million-square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium was host to Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023, WrestleMania in 2023, the annual LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, and was ranked the No. 1 stadium in the world for top-grossing concert and live event ticket sales in 2023. SoFi Stadium is set to host eight FIFA World Cup '26 matches, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater.

About National College Resources Foundation

National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) was founded in 1999. The nonprofit hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000 in California with over 35,000 people in attendance. National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization, located in California with a broad national reach, whose mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. The vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality. NCRF has helped more than 600,000 students get into college and secured more than 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants for students. NCRF has collaborated with HBCU Huston-Tillotson University (HT) to bring an HT Satellite campus to California in Spring of 2025.

