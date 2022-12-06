Columbia Business School Executive Education Launches Family Enterprises and Wealth Program to Help Professionals Navigate Complex, Real-World Situations

The six-week program helps family enterprise leaders, shareholders, advisors, and investors gain critical skills for building multi-generational success.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Emeritus , a global provider of high-quality professional education, Columbia Business School Executive Education is launching its new Family Enterprises and Wealth program . The online program is designed for family shareholders, family office advisors, and institutional investors who seek to navigate Complex Family Enterprises (CFEs) and leverage the unique vision, investment, and governance opportunities specific to high-net-worth families. Enrollment is now open for a January 2023 start.

The program launches at a time when CFEs represent a growing business and investment opportunity, and are seen as the backbone of many strong global economies. According to KPMG research , family businesses account for about 60-80 percent of global enterprises and make up more than 40 percent of the Fortune Global 500. And yet, few professional education curricula specifically address the unique challenges of CFEs.

This new program is exclusively designed to give professionals an edge in becoming an empowered, informed, and valued voice in the inner circle of the family ecosystem. Crafted by Professor Patricia M. Angus, Managing Director of the Global Family Enterprise Program and Adjunct Professor at Columbia Business School, the program will help participants learn how to effectively guide CFEs, navigate family dynamics, and incorporate varied perspectives into decision making and advising – the outcome of which will help CFEs build, maintain, and share wealth.

"Family enterprises are incredibly complex and, to date, there haven't been many programs that address their unique challenges and offer open enrollment to individuals both inside and outside of the family enterprise," said Patricia M. Angus. "This program is comprehensive — it starts with the family and dives into all that it owns and controls, which may include a business, family office, and/or philanthropy. If you're an advisor to one or more families, it'll help you better understand who you're working with, and if you're from one of these families, it'll help you better understand what you're trying to do together."

The program includes peer-to-peer learning, market-relevant program work, faculty-developed case studies, and robust discussions to ensure a world-class learning experience from anywhere in the world. This approach combines the esteemed teaching legacy of Columbia Business School and the industry-leading learning effectiveness of Emeritus programs, in which a small group of individuals progress through the specific program together, ensuring learners gain value and skills for years to come.

"We're honored to partner with Columbia Business School Executive Education on such a timely and critical program for business professionals," said Mike Malefakis, President of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "In today's global economy, family enterprises represent a significant and complex space. This new program is an important lever for demystifying that opportunity with clear, actionable, and accessible online learning."

Upon completion of this program, participants will receive a certificate of participation from Columbia Business School Executive Education. The $2,600 program is currently enrolling eligible participants for a January 31, 2023, start date. To apply or request additional information, please visit the program page here .

