Columbia Business School Executive Education Selects NovoEd to Power Next Generation Executive Development Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Business School Executive Education is excited to announce that its esteemed Executive Development Program: Leading Into the Future is migrating to NovoEd's cutting-edge learning platform. This strategic partnership aims to elevate the learning experience, ensuring executives worldwide have access to an enriched, interactive, and impactful development journey.

The Executive Development Program: Leading Into the Future from Columbia Business School Executive Education is renowned for its transformative approach to leadership training, rigorous curriculum, and world-class faculty. By leveraging NovoEd's state-of-the-art technology, the program will now offer enhanced features that cater to the evolving needs of today's business leaders.

"Offering next-generation professional development to global executives is a key area of focus for us at Columbia Business School Executive Education," said Mark Roberts, Senior Associate Dean of Executive Education at Columbia Business School. "NovoEd's platform will enable us to offer an improved experience for busy executives. The platform enhances our ability to provide extraordinary professional development globally."

Participants of the Executive Development Program: Leading Into the Future will benefit from NovoEd's robust platform, which includes:

Enhanced Networking and Social Learning: Connect with a global network of peers and faculty through interactive discussions and real-time feedback, expanding professional horizons and fostering valuable relationships

Connect with a global network of peers and faculty through interactive discussions and real-time feedback, expanding professional horizons and fostering valuable relationships Collaborative Projects: Engage in real-world projects and case studies that apply theoretical knowledge to practical challenges with peers

Engage in real-world projects and case studies that apply theoretical knowledge to practical challenges with peers Scalability: The platform's facilitation, administration, and translation automation features ensure that executives from diverse backgrounds benefit from a highly facilitated experience in their preferred language

The platform's facilitation, administration, and translation automation features ensure that executives from diverse backgrounds benefit from a highly facilitated experience in their preferred language Flexible Access: With a mobile-first design, executives can access program materials and participate in activities from anywhere, anytime, providing the flexibility needed to balance professional commitments

"Columbia Business School Executive Education choosing our platform to help them build and deliver their next-generation flagship program is a testament to our commitment to excellence in professional development," said Scott Kinney, CEO at NovoEd. "Our platform is designed to create meaningful, collaborative learning experiences that drive real-world impact, aligning perfectly with Columbia Business School's vision for executive education. It's exciting to see how an organization like Columbia Business School can leverage technology to empower executives to learn from top-tier faculty and connect and collaborate with peers worldwide."

Enrollment Information

The next cohort of the Executive Development Program: Leading Into the Future will begin on Sept. 29, 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit https://execed.business.columbia.edu/programs/edp.

About Columbia Business School Executive Education

Columbia Business School Executive Education (CBSEE) is at the forefront of business education, pioneering innovative curricula and thought leadership. With a commitment to academic excellence and real-world impact, CBSEE provides a transformative learning experience for future business leaders. Visit execed.business.columbia.edu to learn more.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd transforms learning with an integrated solution for building and delivering high-impact learning. Global organizations trust NovoEd to power cohesive experiences that go beyond content delivery and knowledge checks with peer learning, feedback, practice, and application. Supporting all content sources and formal learning types, including self-paced, hybrid, blended, cohort-based, one-to-one, and team-based learning, NovoEd drives performance readiness at scale. Discover why companies like 3M, Marriott, Google, and Nestlé use NovoEd by visiting novoed.com.

