Columbia Economist Gernot Wagner on Planet Classroom: "Follow the Money"

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, in association with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, announces a new episode of Net Zero Speaks featuring Gernot Wagner , climate economist at Columbia Business School, Faculty Director of the Climate Knowledge Initiative, and author of six books including Climate Shock and Geoengineering: The Gamble. In conversation with host Ana Hanhausen, Wagner offers a clear assessment of what's getting worse, what's accelerating faster than expected, and what credible net zero requires.

Gernot Wagner: "The power sector problem has been solved… The electrification of that is unstoppable. It's not if, it's when."

Wagner points to rapid deployment dynamics—from Texas solar growth to the reality that clean technologies like solar panels and batteries have become commodities—while underscoring that policy still matters, especially around permitting reform, grid connection, and enabling infrastructure.

Planet Classroom's Co-Founder and CEO C. M. (Cathy) Rubin notes: "Gernot's message is practical and urgent: 'follow the money.' If net zero is credible, you'll see real investment plans—not just offsets—and the public should be able to track that transparency."

Reality check: "Things are a lot worse than most of us realize," but electrification is accelerating faster than predicted.

Texas vs. California solar: Rapid growth driven by economics, not politics.

Policy sequencing: "First… get the price down of the good stuff… [then] price the bad stuff."

Delhi to Detroit example: India's coal tax raises revenue that can subsidize what should scale.

Carbon pricing: Valuable, but not the only lever; permitting, grid buildout, and software matter.

Corporate net zero: "Putting your money where your mouth is" and avoiding overreliance on offsets.

Solar geoengineering: "Let's do the research… Should we be deploying it today? No." Governance will be imperfect.

