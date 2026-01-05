Planet Classroom Opens 2026 With Eight New Short Films Spotlighting Artistry, Resilience, and Human Possibility

January slate brings global stories of music, education, humanitarian response, and ethical technology into classrooms and communities worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistry as Education and Living History --

Planet Classroom today announces the release of eight original short films that open 2026 with urgency, creativity, and hope. Spanning concert halls and classrooms, refugee communities, robotics labs, and disaster zones, the January slate highlights how individuals and communities are responding to some of the defining challenges of our time—through artistry, innovation, and collective care.

Curated in collaboration with Bard College Conservatory of Music, KIDS FIRST! Film Festival, Actuality Abroad, and Planet Classroom's Problem Solver series, the new releases are designed for educators, youth, parents, and global audiences seeking short-form storytelling with real-world relevance and educational impact.

"Each of these films shows how progress happens when people lead with imagination and responsibility," said C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom. "From music and memory to humanitarian response and ethical technology, these stories help us start the year grounded in what matters most."

Karen Slack: Songs & Stories (with Erika Switzer)

Curated by Bard College Conservatory of Music for Planet Classroom

Soprano Karen Slack and pianist Erika Switzer premiere a Bard College Conservatory–commissioned song cycle by composer Shawn Okpebholo, weaving poetry, archival texts, and Spirituals into a performance that doubles as a master class in American musical history. Streamed from the László Z. Bitó '60 Conservatory, the program blends virtuosity with reflection—bringing questions of memory, identity, and resilience into classrooms and homes.

Beyond the recital, a post-performance conversation offers rare insight into artistic collaboration and pedagogy, underscoring Bard's commitment to accessible, educational performance.

Human Stories Behind Global Conflict

A Glimpse of Hope

Curated by KIDS FIRST! Film Festival for Planet Classroom

Directed by Brandon Brody Kim, A Glimpse of Hope centers on a Ukrainian couple displaced by Russia's war, shifting focus from headlines to lived experience. Produced in partnership with Mission for Ukraine, the film documents resilience, mutual aid, and the quiet acts of care that sustain communities under pressure.

At a moment when displacement affects millions worldwide, the film offers educators and families a deeply human entry point into conversations about war, refugees, and responsibility.

Education as Nourishment and Community Healing

Taking Flight

Curated by Actuality Abroad for Planet Classroom

Set in Panajachel, Guatemala, Taking Flight follows Ingrid Villaseñor, a Maya leader who builds a school that provides meals, education, and family programming for children from low-income households. Directed by Will Chehab and produced by Abby Pflueger, the film shows how education can function as both learning and care.

As global education systems grapple with inequality, Taking Flight highlights a locally led, women-driven model that puts dignity and belonging at the center.

Veterans Supporting Veterans—Then and Now

Refuge

Curated by Actuality Abroad for Planet Classroom

Directed by Aubrie Campbell Canfield and produced by Robin Canfield, Refuge profiles Lloyd Thorne, a Vietnam-era U.S. Army veteran who now helps unhoused veterans navigate housing, trauma, and bureaucracy through the Veterans Organization of Resource and Recovery for the Homeless (VORRH), co-led with Helen Shaut.

Though filmed in 2013, the documentary's focus on peer-led support and systemic gaps in veteran care remains acutely relevant in today's ongoing housing and mental health crises.

Health Technology That Restores Independence

Bionic Touch: The Future of Prosthetics

Curated by Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

Produced by Alaya Welch, this short spotlights PSYONIC's Ability Hand, led by founder and CEO Dr. Aadeel Akhtar. Featuring real-time touch feedback, 32 customizable grip modes, and rugged design, the film reframes prosthetics as empowering tools that restore agency, not just function.

At a time when accessibility and inclusive design are global priorities, Bionic Touch shows how engineering and empathy can meet.

Open-Source Robotics for Learning and Collaboration

Reachy 2: The Open Source Robot Helper

Curated by Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

Produced by Sarah Swetalla, Reachy 2 introduces a modular humanoid robot developed by Pollen Robotics in Bordeaux, France. Built on Python and ROS2, Reachy 2 is designed to be expressive, ethical, and adaptable—supporting education, research, and creative experimentation.

As AI and robotics enter classrooms worldwide, the film highlights the importance of transparency, openness, and human-centered design.

AI and Cultural Curiosity in Travel

Meet SARA! Your New Saudi Arabian Travel Companion

Curated by Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

Produced by Serena Wooten, this short introduces SARA, an AI travel companion designed to help visitors navigate Saudi Arabia with cultural awareness and respect. From etiquette and language tips to historical context and hidden gems, SARA models how AI can enhance—not replace—human curiosity.

The film arrives as global travel rebounds, raising timely questions about responsible tourism and cross-cultural understanding.

Disaster Relief That Stays

CORE: Rapid Disaster Relief, Lasting Recovery

Curated by Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

Created by Katrina Brendle, this documentary profiles CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)—founded by Ann Lee and Sean Penn—and its rapid, community-led responses to crises including Altadena's Eaton Fire, the war in Ukraine, and the COVID-19 pandemic. In Altadena, CORE partnered with local leaders and Rep. Judy Chu to repair water systems and help thousands remain housed.

The film emphasizes a relief model rooted in trust: move fast, listen locally, and stay for the long term.

Why It Matters

Together, Planet Classroom's January releases reflect a shared truth: the most powerful solutions emerge when creativity, community, and care intersect. These eight shorts offer educators, families, and young people meaningful entry points into conversations about culture, justice, innovation, and resilience—at the very start of a new year.

🎥 Watch all eight January 2026 releases now on Planet Classroom's YouTube channel.

About the Planet Classroom Network The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, brings together creators, youth, and thought leaders to explore urgent issues through original series including Net Zero Speaks, Problem Solvers, and AI for a Better World—made for and with youth and distributed on global learning channels.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network