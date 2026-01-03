Planet Classroom Presents Daniel Kammen's Clean-Energy Plan: Fast, Fair, Reliable

Johns Hopkins climate expert on cutting fossil subsidies, speeding grid permits, and using batteries—the "glue" of a smart, clean grid.

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Classroom, in association with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, premieres a new episode of its educator-acclaimed, youth-produced Net Zero Speaks series: "Net Zero Speaks with Daniel Kammen." Hosted by Ricardo Delgado Lander and edited/produced by Fabian Sanchez, the episode delivers a clear, 10-minute roadmap for reliable, affordable, justice-focused clean energy that audiences can act on today.

Watch on YouTube (what you'll learn fast):

Watch Net Zero Speaks with Daniel Kammen on Planet Classroom’s YouTube channel Speed Speed

Fix the grid now: Why fossil subsidies still slow clean power—and how smarter interconnection & permitting speeds projects.





Batteries = reliability: Why Kammen calls batteries the "glue of the smart grid," enabling EV smart charging and fewer blackouts.





Clinic power that scales: How solar + storage models keep health facilities running and save lives.





Real benefits you can measure: Track jobs, cleaner air, and bill savings so communities see—and support—projects.





What to do this week: Choose clean transport, evaluate home/business solar + storage, and tell policymakers you want clean-energy rules.

About our guest: Daniel M. Kammen is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of the Just Energy Transition at Johns Hopkins University, a longtime IPCC Coordinating Lead Author, member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, and an advisor to the United Nations and national governments on clean-energy policy and deployment.

🎬 Watch Net Zero Speaks with Daniel Kammen on Planet Classroom's YouTube channel

About Net Zero Speaks

Net Zero Speaks is Planet Classroom the the Protect Our Planet Movement's youth-created, youth-produced video series featuring the top leading scientists and innovators on practical climate solutions—widely used and acclaimed by educators worldwide for turning complex ideas into actionable steps.

About the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement mobilizes youth worldwide to take collective climate action aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, advancing solutions that mitigate climate change and protect ecosystems.

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, brings together creators, youth, and thought leaders to explore urgent issues through original series including Net Zero Speaks, Problem Solvers, and AI for a Better World—made for and with youth and distributed on global learning channels.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network