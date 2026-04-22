Columbia Orthopaedic Group Signs Partnership with Remission Medical to Offer Virtual Rheumatology Care

COLUMBIA, Mo. and RICHMOND, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Orthopaedic Group and Remission Medical, Inc., a virtual rheumatology company that partners directly with health systems to deliver embedded specialty care, announced today a new partnership aimed at reducing wait times and improving the experience for patients and caregivers.

Columbia Orthopaedic Group has been the foundation of exceptional orthopaedic care in Missouri for over 60 years. With over 30 physicians and surgeons, Columbia Orthopaedic Group is committed to excellence in diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and prevention of orthopaedic injury and disease. As part of this partnership, Columbia Orthopaedic Group will offer rheumatology care to new and existing patients through Remission Medical.

Remission Medical is one of the largest national virtual rheumatology practices in the United States. Powered by video visits, experienced board-certified rheumatology clinicians, and a proprietary platform supporting operations, Remission Medical provides diagnosis and longitudinal care to partners and their patients. Remission Medical was founded by Blake Wehman, who brings both an operations research background and a personal connection to the company's mission, having managed a rheumatic condition himself.

"We see first-hand the challenges our patients face in seeking rheumatology care. The problem is not only a matter of wait times, but of disease progression," said Andrew Lovewell, CEO of Columbia Orthopaedic Group. "We saw the opportunity to offer better options that align with our mission through our partnership with Remission. Now we can enable patients to more quickly receive a diagnosis and begin therapy, if needed."

Rheumatic diseases are autoimmune, inflammatory, and degenerative conditions that affect joints, muscles, bones, and organs. According to the CDC, one in four U.S. adults has a rheumatic condition, especially arthritis, which is characterized by joint pain and stiffness. Rheumatic diseases can impact quality of life and can be challenging to diagnose, given there are more than 150 disease varieties. In Missouri, access to rheumatology care is particularly limited, with new patients waiting over 70 days to be seen. In 2022, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) found there is one rheumatologist for every 41,000 patients in the state. Through this partnership, Columbia Orthopaedic Group and Remission Medical aim to significantly increase access to rheumatology care.

"Columbia Orthopaedic Group and their leadership continue to innovate and find ways to support patients in their community," said Blake Wehman, CEO & Founder of Remission Medical. "We're honored to support their steadfast mission to care for their patients and provide excellence in surgical and non-surgical care."

Patients in need of specialized bone, joint, and muscle care are encouraged to call 573-876-8141 to schedule an appointment.

About Columbia Orthopaedic Group

Columbia Orthopaedic Group is a comprehensive orthopedic care organization based in Columbia, Missouri, dedicated to advancing patient mobility and overall musculoskeletal health through clinical expertise, innovation, and patient-centered care. Founded in 1965, the group has expanded to include 26 specialized physicians and surgeons offering diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and prevention for injuries and conditions affecting bones, joints, muscles, and soft tissues across a wide range of specialties such as sports medicine, spine, joint replacement, and pain management. Their modern facility houses diagnostic imaging, outpatient surgery, PRP therapy, bracing, pharmacy services, and other support services all under one roof to streamline care, with a focus on restoring function for athletes and seniors alike.

About Remission Medical

Remission Medical is a national virtual rheumatology practice addressing the full range of rheumatologic conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, lupus, and gout, among others. Remission Medical's providers include state-licensed, board-certified rheumatologists, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners with deep expertise in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

Built from the ground up for value-based care and value-based benefits, Remission partners with health systems, orthopedic practices, and other provider organizations to increase access to much-needed rheumatology care.

SOURCE Remission Medical