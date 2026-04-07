Emplify Health by Gundersen Signs Partnership with Remission Medical to Offer Virtual Rheumatology Care

LA CROSSE, Wis. and RICHMOND, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning this fall, Emplify Health by Gundersen will offer virtual rheumatology appointments through its partnership with Remission Medical, reducing wait times and enhancing the experience for patients and caregivers. Edge, Emplify Health's innovation investment team, is helping power the Remission Medical partnership. This partnership enables Emplify Health by Gundersen to address care gaps promptly, ensuring patients continue to have access even when demand surpasses capacity. A key benefit is the flexibility the partnership provides, allowing Emplify Health by Gundersen to adjust support levels up or down based on its needs.

Serving patients in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa, Emplify Health by Gundersen operates seven hospitals and 65 clinics and is a leader in care quality and experience, healthcare innovation, and continuous improvement.

Remission Medical is the largest national virtual rheumatology clinic in the United States. Powered by video visits, experienced, board-certified rheumatology clinicians, and a technology platform focused on escalation avoidance, Remission Medical offers diagnosis and longitudinal care to partners and their patients.

"Through our partnership with Remission Medical, Emplify Health by Gundersen is revolutionizing rheumatology care. Virtual appointments will decrease wait times, allowing our clinicians to provide timely, high-quality care. This collaboration enhances the experience for both patients and care team members, ultimately improving overall health outcomes and quality of life," said Dr. Kelley Bahr, Medical Vice President, Ambulatory Services, Emplify Health by Gundersen.

Rheumatic diseases are autoimmune, inflammatory, and degenerative diseases that affect joints, muscles, bones, and organs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in four adults has a rheumatic condition, especially arthritis, which is characterized by joint pain and stiffness. Rheumatic disease can impact quality of life and can be challenging to diagnose, given there are more than 150 disease varieties.

"Emplify Health by Gundersen is an innovative force in how they approach the application of virtual care," said Blake Wehman, CEO and Founder of Remission Medical. "As a rheumatoid arthritis patient myself, we built our platform to partner with organizations that share our commitment to expanding access to rheumatology care. Emplify Health by Gundersen is leading the charge for patients in need of rheumatic care, and we're honored to bring our hybrid rheumatology capacity solution to their health system."

About Emplify Health

Emplify Health is a not-for-profit, patient-centered, community-focused healthcare network with headquarters in Green Bay and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Formed by a merger between Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System, Emplify Health has 15,000 employees, including more than 1,400 clinicians, in 11 hospitals and more than 100 clinic locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Upper Michigan, and Iowa. With community partners, Emplify Health strives to lead (with love) local, regional, and national healthcare transformation to inspire people's best lives at every stage. Learn what we are becoming at emplifyhealth.org.

About Remission Medical

Remission Medical is a national virtual rheumatology platform addressing the full range of rheumatological conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, lupus, and gout, among others. Remission Medical's providers include state-licensed, board-certified rheumatologists, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners with deep expertise in autoimmune inflammatory conditions. Built from the ground up for value-based care and value-based benefits, Remission partners with health systems, orthopedic practices, and other provider organizations with the goal of increasing access to much-needed rheumatology care for all patients.

Contact

Blake Wehman, CEO

[email protected]

www.remissionmedical.com

SOURCE Remission Medical