Remission Medical Closes Series A Led by Blue Heron Capital to Expand Virtual Rheumatology Partnerships Across U.S. Health Systems

Investment accelerates the company's proven model of embedding specialty care directly inside health system operations, now active across major health system partners and backed by an AI-native workforce platform built to scale

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remission Medical, Inc., a virtual rheumatology company that contracts directly with health systems to deliver embedded specialty care, today announced the close of a Series A funding round led by Blue Heron Capital, an early-stage growth equity firm. The investment will fuel expansion of the company's partner network, grow its clinical workforce, and accelerate the scaling infrastructure that allows Remission Medical to rapidly deploy rheumatology access across more systems, more markets, and ultimately more specialties.

Rheumatic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and psoriatic arthritis, affect more than 54 million Americans. Yet the United States faces a severe and worsening shortage of rheumatologists, leaving patients waiting an average of more than two months for a first specialist appointment. For health systems, this gap translates directly into lost referrals, declining quality scores, and patients who go undiagnosed or undertreated for conditions that are highly manageable when caught early.

Remission Medical solves this through a turnkey partnership model. The company embeds highly credentialed Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) directly inside health system infrastructure, operating under existing EMR workflows, payer contracts, and clinical protocols, so health systems can stand up a functioning rheumatology service line in weeks rather than years. Critically, what enables Remission Medical to deploy this model at scale across a growing national network is RemissionOS (ROS), the company's proprietary AI-native workforce platform.

ROS is purpose-built to manage the complexity of running a distributed clinical workforce across multiple health system environments simultaneously. The platform supports how Remission Medical manages provider capacity, performance, and partner workflows at scale by automating referral intake, clinical scheduling, documentation support, revenue cycle operations, and performance reporting, all calibrated to each partner's existing EMR and operational protocols. This AI-native operational backbone allows Remission Medical to onboard new health system partners efficiently, maintain quality and consistency across a geographically dispersed provider network, and generate the outcomes data that health systems need to sustain and expand their rheumatology programs internally.

The company currently operates across major health system partners nationwide, including Sentara, OrthoVirginia, WellSpan, Ochsner, Campbell Clinic, Gundersen, MultiCare, and St. Francis, spanning academic medical centers, health systems, and specialty orthopedic groups.

"We built Remission Medical around a simple but powerful premise: health systems already have the infrastructure, the patients, and the payer relationships - what they are missing is the specialty clinical capacity and the operational backbone to run it," said Blake Wehman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remission Medical. "RemissionOS is what makes our model scalable. It allows us to bring a new health system partner live quickly, manage a distributed workforce with precision, and generate the performance data that keeps these programs growing. Rheumatology is where we've proven it. This investment opens the door to doing the same thing in other underserved specialties."

The Series A close follows a period of significant commercial traction, including triple-digit growth over multiple years and expansion into new geographies across the company's health system partner network. Proceeds will be used to expand health system partnerships, recruit and onboard clinical staff, and invest in ROS platform capabilities that support additional specialty offerings beyond rheumatology.

"What makes Remission Medical distinctive is the combination of a proven health system partnership model and a purpose-built technology platform that makes that model defensible at scale," said Tom Benedetti, Partner at Blue Heron Capital. "RemissionOS is not an afterthought – it is the operational engine that allows this team to grow the network without sacrificing quality or margin. We believe Remission Medical is building the category-defining infrastructure for how health systems access specialty care, starting in rheumatology and with a clear pathway to adjacent specialties."

Looking ahead, Remission Medical sees its AI-native platform and health system partnership model as a blueprint extensible well beyond rheumatology. The operational infrastructure built into ROS, including workforce deployment, credentialing workflows, and multi-system revenue cycle automation, is designed to support expansion into other high-demand specialty areas where health systems face similar access shortfalls. The company expects to announce initial steps into adjacent specialties in the coming months.

Remission Medical was founded by Blake Wehman, who brings both an operations research background and a personal connection to the company's mission, having managed a rheumatic condition himself. The company is headquartered in Henrico, Virginia.

About Remission Medical

Remission Medical is a national virtual rheumatology platform addressing the full range of rheumatological conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, lupus, and gout, among others. Remission Medical's providers include state-licensed, board-certified rheumatologists, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners with deep expertise in autoimmune inflammatory conditions. Built from the ground up for value-based care and value-based benefits, Remission partners with health systems, orthopedic practices, and other provider organizations with the goal of increasing access to much-needed rheumatology care for all patients. For more information, visit www.remissionmedical.com.

About Blue Heron Capital

Blue Heron Capital is an early-stage growth equity firm funding big ideas in healthcare and enterprise technology. Leveraging a powerful combination of financial capital and the human capital of its OA Collaborative, Blue Heron partners with companies to build businesses that make big impacts. For additional information, please visit www.blueheroncap.com.

SOURCE Remission Medical