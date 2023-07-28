Columbus, OH, Market Grows with New Rally House Storefront

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a leading sports and merchandise retailer, strengthens its connection with the Columbus fanbase by adding a third location to the area. Rally House Lane Avenue is a few minutes from Ohio Stadium and Value City Arena, which is ideal for fans looking for Buckeyes gear. This new Rally House store in Columbus also stocks many other high-quality products, including unique local apparel and gifts inspired by this iconic portion of Ohio.

Many college towns rely on Rally House for team gear, so it makes sense why the company debuts a new storefront right next to The Ohio State University. "Rally House Lane Avenue is the go-to spot for all the passionate fans north of Columbus," describes District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "Our dedicated staff is ready to help every Buckeyes supporter showcase their team and hometown pride on any occasion with stylish apparel, accessories, and gifts!"

Rally House Lane Avenue offers a prime location to gear up before the next big game or any time during the offseason, but that's not the only reason customers will enjoy shopping at this new location. The store carries tons of Ohio State gear, including authentic jerseys, hats, memorabilia, and more. Plus, fans can shop with confidence, thanks to in-stock brands like Nike, New Era, '47, and other prominent vendors around the industry.

Columbus, OH, is known for many legendary brands and attractions alongside the fan-favorite university. Thankfully, patrons can turn to Rally House Lane Avenue for incredible local apparel and gifts inspired by the famous businesses and points of interest surrounding the city, including unique options from the renowned RALLY Brand.

While Rally House Lane Avenue has an array top-tier products available, there's even more online at www.rallyhouse.com, which can ship to all 50 states.

For current store news and company information, Rally House recommends that customers visit the Rally House Lane Avenue Store Page or follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

