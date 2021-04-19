Combined Power. Complete Care: Joining Aetna's cost-saving performance networks with CVS Health services

HARTFORD, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS HealthTM is a first-of-its-kind plan offering that will deliver CVS Health® and Aetna's combined capabilities in the Southern California market to help members access care when and where they need it – and at a lower cost than a traditional plan.

The plan combines Aetna's cost-saving HMO performance networks in Southern California with access to expanded services at CVS pharmacy. Members can enjoy peace of mind with quality in-network providers and convenient access to pharmacy services in their neighborhood, including 25 CVS® HealthHUB™ locations and more than 500 CVS Pharmacy® locations (many of which include a MinuteClinic®) in Southern California.

Along with a convenient and connected member experience, the plan offers mid-sized businesses targeted double-digit savings relative to other comparable products in the market.

Quoting is available now for Select Accounts (101-300 employees) with July 2021 and later effective dates.

"The combination of CVS and Aetna supports members on their health care journey through a new innovative health care model that is more connected, convenient and affordable," said Kristen Miranda, Senior Vice President, Markets, Aetna. "The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health is helping us deliver on that promise. It brings together the combined assets of our medical, pharmacy and retail (i.e. MinuteClinic, HealthHUB locations, retail stores) businesses, allowing members to get the care they need, where and when they need it."

To illustrate better coordinated care with the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health:

Access to Pharmacist Panel – personalized counseling for high-risk members so pharmacists can introduce them to resources and options for care.

A member can book an appointment at a MinuteClinic® to ask questions about chronic conditions, such as diabetes.

At CVS® HealthHUB™ locations, a concierge – who assists customers by helping them navigate health care services and products – can also connect the member to a MinuteClinic or other network provider, who can consult with the member's primary care physician and prescribe medication, as needed, that can be picked up in the store.

Information from the MinuteClinic visit can then be sent to the member's network provider.

The member's prescription has 90-day refills and the member can set their preferences to have it delivered directly to their door for free.

The plans provide greater choice for our members. In addition to CVS, the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health includes the option to choose other retail pharmacies.

"It's all about using our expanded capabilities to create more value for employers, through more personalized engagement, greater access to care and reduced health plan costs, while delivering a better, more supportive experience for members," said Miranda. "The plan creates greater access, lower costs and more connected care for consumers."

Additional CVS Health services include:

$0 copay at in-network walk-in clinics, including MinuteClinic

copay at in-network walk-in clinics, including MinuteClinic Free CVS Pharmacy 1-2 day delivery on eligible Rx and select retail items

20% off select CVS Health-branded health and wellness products

Access to Aetna Managed Pharmacy Network, CVS Specialty® pharmacy and Coram® home infusion services

Aetna Connected Plan with CVS HealthTM are HMO plans offered and/or underwritten by Aetna Health of California Inc. (Aetna) with the AWH Southern California HMO Network or Aetna Value Network.

Aetna®, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (which owns CVS® HealthHUB™ locations) and MinuteClinic, LLC (which either operates or provides certain management support services to MinuteClinic®-branded walk-in clinics) are part of the CVS Health® family of companies. The CVS Health group of companies provide certain products and services to health plans offered, underwritten and/or administered by Aetna.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable… and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

