CVS Pharmacy Partners with U.S. Soccer Federation and National Women's Soccer League to Promote Community Health and Wellness

Building on its relationship with the Washington Spirit, CVS expands its commitment to soccer through a new multi-year sponsorship with the league and federation, which includes a national community field investment and partnering with the Kansas City Current and Seattle Reign FC

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy® has furthered its commitment to improving community health by becoming an Official Health and Wellness Partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and is backing that sponsorship with a multi-year investment to develop community multi‑use soccer fields in select markets across the country.

Healthier communities start here

"CVS Pharmacy is uniquely positioned to strengthen health at the community level," said Len Shankman, Executive Vice President and President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "As an Official Health and Wellness Partner of U.S. Soccer and the NWSL, we have a valuable opportunity to deepen our ties in the neighborhoods we serve. Soccer positively impacts health and community connection1, making this sponsorship a natural fit. We're proud to partner with the NWSL, as well as the U.S. Soccer Men's and Women's National Teams to help expand access to opportunities that will support wellness for generations of athletes to come."

Building on its long-term support of women's soccer, including partnering with the Washington Spirit since 2020, CVS will also sponsor the Seattle Reign FC and Kansas City Current. Together, these club-specific sponsorships will help bring resources, revitalized spaces and meaningful community impact to additional markets – reflecting a shared belief that access to sports, safe places to play and community connection are essential drivers of lifelong wellbeing.

"This partnership reflects the NWSL's continued growth and our belief that the professional women's game is a powerful catalyst for impact far beyond the pitch," said Matt Soloff, SVP of Partnerships, National Women's Soccer League. "Together with CVS and our clubs, we're translating that growth into real investment in healthier communities and expanding access and opportunity for the next generation of players and fans."

Community soccer field revitalization initiative

At the heart of the initiative is a commitment to develop community multiuse soccer fields in select markets through 2028, creating welcoming, accessible spaces where families, kids and neighbors can gather, play and connect. To support this work, CVS Pharmacy is teaming up with Alex Morgan, an NWSL icon and two-time Women's World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and mom, along with U.S. Soccer ambassadors and NWSL clubs to help amplify the stories of soccer's positive impact on communities, on and off the field.

"Soccer has shaped my life in countless ways, and I've seen firsthand how access to the game can build confidence, health and community," said Alex Morgan. "I'm excited to work with CVS to help ensure more kids and families can experience the joy and wellbeing soccer brings—starting with the fields where it all begins."

Supporting soccer and community health

"At U.S. Soccer, we believe the game can make a real difference beyond the field," said David Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of U.S. Soccer. "By working with CVS, a brand trusted by millions of families across the country, we have an opportunity to meet fans and families where they are and connect the game they love with everyday wellness."

Beyond field improvements and to coincide with its club sponsorships, CVS Pharmacy will also amplify local causes and community programs that matter most to fans in Washington, D.C., Seattle and Kansas City. Through club-led initiatives, matchday experiences and community investments with the Washington Spirit, Seattle Reign FC and Kansas City Current, CVS will help foster more inclusive, welcoming environments that encourage movement, connection and everyday wellbeing, while supporting local economic development.

To learn more about how CVS is supporting U.S. soccer, visit www.cvs.com/content/soccer.

