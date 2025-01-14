Comcast Activates $7M State-of-the-Art Network in Kingsland, Georgia

Tech leader's sizable investment will bring Xfinity, Comcast Business and NOW services to parts of Camden County.

KINGSLAND, Ga., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and powerful Internet network is now online in parts of Camden County, connecting communities to high-speed, reliable Internet. Thousands of homes and businesses in the city of Kingsland and surrounding areas can now access Xfinity, Comcast Business and NOW services. Comcast invested $7 million to make this technology infrastructure project possible.

"Access to advanced Internet and telecommunications services are crucial to Kingsland's continued growth. We welcome Comcast's investment in in our community," said Kingsland Mayor, Dr. C. Grayson Day, Jr. "This investment helps Camden County's existing businesses to grow and compete, and also will help attract new residents and businesses, resulting in increased economic development for Kingsland. Quality Internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity of modern life and business. Having a reliable high-speed network is a tool that positively impacts our daily lives."

The next-generation network gives Kingsland residents and business owners access to reliable and fast Internet speeds that outperform competitors — up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 100 Gbps for businesses.

"This represents a significant milestone in our community's pursuit of cutting-edge telecommunications solutions," said City Manager, Lee H. Spell. "As we usher in Comcast's arrival, we embrace a future where high-speed Internet and unparalleled telecommunication services are not just a luxury but a fundamental necessity for our residents, businesses, and institutions. In an era defined by connectivity, the importance of robust Internet infrastructure cannot be overstated. With Comcast's innovative offerings, Kingsland is poised to unlock boundless opportunities for economic growth, educational advancement, and enhanced quality of life"

"We're proud to invest in Kingsland and surrounding communities. With the completion of our network build, there is now an array of advanced Xfinity, NOW and Comcast Business services available for everyone to enjoy," said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Florida Region. "From fast Internet to home security, mobile services and entertainment, residents and businesses in Kingsland now have a new and reliable connectivity option in town. We can't wait for them to experience it."

Powering Possibilities for Businesses

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technological solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what's next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries to help drive businesses forward.

Powered by the nation's largest, fastest, reliable network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business powers more small businesses than any other U.S. provider and is one of the leading service providers to enterprises. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

Powered by Xfinity

Comcast's network and Internet experience are powering homes in Kingsland today and into the future with:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers' homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers' homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years. Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home.

The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation's largest and most reliable network that passes 63 million homes and businesses and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Comcast is scaling the nation's largest and most reliable network that passes 63 million homes and businesses and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

