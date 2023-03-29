Comcast Bringing Fiber-Rich Network to Nearly 800 Homes and Businesses in Preston and Brooke Counties

Expansion to Beech Bottom, Windsor Heights Complete;

First Customers in Terra Alta Now Serviceable

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. and BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it is expanding its next-generation network, the Xfinity 10G Network, to nearly 800 residents and businesses in Beech Bottom and Windsor Heights in Brooke County and Rowlesburg and Terra Alta in Preston County.

Comcast now offers its full suite of services, including Xfinity residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and Comcast Business speeds up to 100 Gbps to homes and businesses in Beech Bottom and Windsor Heights and has started rolling out services to residents in Terra Alta. The company plans to complete these expansions later this year.

"We are proud to further our investment in Beech Bottom, Windsor Heights, Rowlesburg and Terra Alta," said Ray Roundtree, Senior Vice President for Comcast's Keystone Region. "Expanding our high-speed and reliable Internet access to Preston and Brooke counties will help ensure that more residents and businesses have the important broadband connections they need for their educational, professional and personal lives."

In 2019, Comcast expanded its network to 800 homes and businesses in Bruceton Mills in northern Preston County. Comcast's ongoing expansion efforts include plans to reach another 2,800 homes and businesses in Brooke, Hancock and Ohio counties as part of West Virginia's Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program and its Major Broadband Project Strategies (MBPS) program. This program is being presented with financial assistance as a grant from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Office of Broadband.

"The last few years have shown us just how critical broadband access is for our residents," said West Virginia Senator Ryan Weld. "We're thankful for Comcast's investment, as well as the state and federal resources that have been dedicated to support broadband expansion efforts for our residents in Brooke County."

"Reliable broadband service is essential to Beech Bottom's business community," said Brooke County Commission President A.J. Thomas. "Having reliable Internet service is essential for us to grow the local economy by providing the best service to our residents."

From 2019-2021, Comcast invested $88.4 million in the state of West Virginia to improve and expand its network and continue delivering reliable, secure, and fast connectivity to its customers. Comcast's expansion to Beech Bottom, Windsor Heights, Terra Alta and Rowlesburg is the company's latest investment in West Virginia. In 2022, Comcast delivered broadband to more than 1,070 new rural homes and businesses in Berkeley, Cabell, Hancock, Mineral, Monongalia, and Ohio counties.

Rowlesburg, Terra Alta, Windsor Heights and Beech Bottom residents and businesses can visit Xfinity.com, call 1-800-XFINITY or visit our Xfinity Stores at 740 Venture Drive in Morgantown or 215 Cabela Drive in Triadelphia to see if they are eligible for service today. Experts at the Xfinity Store can help with product demonstrations, answer any questions new customers may have and can help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business sales team.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast's next-generation network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and Ookla rated Xfinity the fastest Internet provider at the end of 2022*. Symmetrical gig speeds to the first homes are planned for later this year.

More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and Ookla rated Xfinity the fastest Internet provider at the end of 2022*. Symmetrical gig speeds to the first homes are planned for later this year. Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful xFi Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a "boost guarantee" later this year.

Xfinity WiFi xFi WiFi Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation's largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is "storm-ready" with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Xfinity Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest xFi Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Comcast also is proud to participate in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service. Thanks to ACP, eligible Comcast customers can get home Internet through Comcast's Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied. Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

Comcast's recent community partnerships in West Virginia have totaled $4.4 million in cash and in-kind contributions to 50 local non-profits over the last three years. This investment includes the installation of 10 Lift Zones, which provide free WiFi service to local community centers to promote digital learning. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company's long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

*Ookla's SpeedtestTM Market Index report shows that Xfinity delivered the fastest median download speeds to its Internet customers in the United States for the final quarter of 2022.

