Comcast Doubles Down on its Commitment to Grand Rapids Area; Opens Kentwood Xfinity Store

Third Xfinity Store to support growing customer base, Xfinity network in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced the opening of a new Xfinity Store in Kentwood – its third in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area. Located at 3468 28th St SE, the retail location includes 3,500 square feet of Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services.

From left to right: Jeff Snyder, Government Affairs Manager, Comcast; Tamara Weaver, Xfinity Store Manager; Craig D'Agostini, Vice President of Government Affairs, Comcast; and Brenton Heykoop, Assistant Xfinity Store Manager cut the ribbon in front of the new Xfinity Store in Kentwood, Michigan
From left to right: Jeff Snyder, Government Affairs Manager, Comcast; Tamara Weaver, Xfinity Store Manager; Craig D'Agostini, Vice President of Government Affairs, Comcast; and Brenton Heykoop, Assistant Xfinity Store Manager cut the ribbon in front of the new Xfinity Store in Kentwood, Michigan

"It's a big deal for us to open another store in the Grand Rapids area – we're growing to match the increasing needs of customers there," said Michelle Muniz, Regional Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Comcast Heartland. "We are committed to serving both residential and commercial Kentwood customers with the best internet, mobile and entertainment products on the market."

The store is part of Comcast's ongoing commitment to giving residents direct access to an in-person retail space. Customers can now make an appointment or walk into the new Xfinity Store and experience products first-hand. Customers can also pay their bills, get answers about account-related questions, or swap out equipment.

Xfinity Stores also offer the latest savings and service bundles, including the new StreamSaver app bundle – featuring AppleTV+, Netflix, and Peacock – starting at just $15 per month for Xfinity customers, and Xfinity Mobile, the fastest mobile service with 5G cellular and connectivity to millions of WiFi hotspots across the country to enable fast, high-priority mobile speeds.

In addition to retail infrastructure, Comcast continues to invest in network technology and community partnerships in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area.

In the last three years, Comcast has provided more than $16 million in cash and in-kind contributions to support community events, sponsorships and nonprofit organizations across Michigan, including support for the Hispanic Center of West Michigan, AYA Youth Collective, West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth, and Urban League of West Michigan.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

SOURCE Comcast

