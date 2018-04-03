Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida

The service launched today in the Orlando area, Southwest Florida, Tallahassee, West Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast. In February, it was brought to Lake County, Panama City and Sarasota. Comcast first introduced its 1 Gigabit Internet service using DOCSIS 3.1 technology in the Jacksonville and Miami areas in 2017.

"Comcast is now delivering gigabit speeds across much of Florida over a network that already serves thousands of homes and businesses," said Javier Garcia, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast's Florida Region. "As consumers and small businesses across the state continue to rely even more heavily on the internet, we have the advanced technology in place to meet this growing demand."

In addition to residential consumers, this new technology will benefit small businesses that have a need for faster download speeds without costly and disruptive construction of new network facilities. Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 speed tiers are also now available to business customers in Florida.

The new service tiers complement other multi-gigabit options already available to Comcast Business customers, including Comcast Business Ethernet, which the company launched and has been expanding nationally since 2011. Those services can support speeds of 100 gigabits per second over fiber.

The everyday price for residential 1 Gigabit service is $139.95 a month without a term contract. Bundled product pricing is also available. Customers interested in this new service will need a DOCSIS 3.1-capable modem, such as the company's newest xFi Advanced Gateway, to achieve the faster speeds.

Today's announcement follows a number of moves the company has made to enhance its high-speed Internet offerings, including an expansion of its national Wi-Fi network, which now includes 18 million hotspots; doubling its network capacity every 18 to 24 months; introducing xFi, a free platform that lets customers personalize, manage and control their home Wi-Fi experience, and launching 2 gigabit and 1 gigabit-per-second home Internet services. Comcast has increased Internet speeds 17 times in the past 17 years.

Other recent moves that capitalize on Comcast's growing internet and wireless presence include the April 2017 launch of Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with the largest Wi-Fi network. It's available to all Xfinity Internet customers, and includes up to five lines with unlimited nationwide talk and text, no line access fees, and 100 MB of shared data. In September, the company announced it is trialing Instant TV, a new service that lets customers purchase tailored video bundles for in-home or on-the-go streaming without the need for a set top box.

New and current residential customers can visit Xfinity.com/gig to learn about the new service and request additional information. Small and mid-sized businesses in buildings already served by Comcast can upgrade to Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 by calling Comcast or visiting business.comcast.com/gig to change their service, and ordering a new modem.

