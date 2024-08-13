COMCAST RISE, A NATIONAL INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT AND STRENGTHEN SMALL BUSINESSES, AWARDS ANOTHER 100 SMALL BUSINESSES WITH COMPREHENSIVE GRANT PACKAGES

Now in its fourth year, Comcast RISE celebrates having provided 14,000 businesses with more than $140 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants to date

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comcast announced the 100 businesses in Atlanta that will receive comprehensive grant packages, which include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, advertising production, paid media spend, and a technology makeover. Those 100 Atlanta recipients announced today join the ranks of more than 14,000 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected and benefited from the Comcast RISE program to date.

"According to data from the Small Business Association (SBA), small businesses make up two-thirds of new jobs which leads to increased competition among businesses and drives innovation," said Mike McArdle, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast South Region. "Comcast RISE is just one of many ways Comcast invests locally in the communities we serve. We are proud to be a part of helping grow small businesses and entrepreneurship and drive the economy in Atlanta through Comcast RISE."

Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created to help businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth. This year Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, Richmond, VA and southern Colorado were chosen as RISE cities, receiving a total of 100 grants per city which were announced today and will be awarded in September 2024.

"Supporting small businesses means investing in the heart of our communities," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. "By empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners with the skills and resources they need to grow and succeed, we help ensure our local neighborhoods can flourish and thrive too."

A sample of Atlanta's grant recipients include:

BStarPR, LLC – A public relations and marketing firm specializing in publicity, digital and experiential marketing

StandPoint Wellness – A holistic wellness clinic focused on trauma-informed, personalized counseling and therapy services

Takes A Village Transportation – A family and community transportation company specializing in transporting students ages four – 17 to and from after-school programs and activities

"This grant has been on my radar for a few years. I've seen the impact RISE has made on businesses nationwide, but more specifically in NYC and Atlanta," said Brandy Merriweather, owner of BStarPR. "RISE will enable me to scale my business, and with the financial and educational resources provided, I will be able to take my business to the next level and serve more clients."

Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover. The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth through resources that includes:

COACHING SESSIONS - Business assessment and coaching that provide business owners with recommendations on how to help grow their businesses.

EDUCATION RESOURCES - 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules and resources for small business owners.

MONETARY GRANT - $5,000 monetary grant.

CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA – Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.)

TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER - Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may apply for tech makeover services.)

In addition, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on X1 featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. X1 customers can say "Comcast RISE" into the voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

More information is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Erica Crosling

(404) 316-6545

[email protected]

https://south.comcast.com/

Portia Akins

(470) 322-0332

[email protected]

https://south.comcast.com

SOURCE Comcast