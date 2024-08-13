COMCAST RISE AWARDS SMALL BUSINESSES WITH $500K OF MONETARY GRANTS IN GREATER JACKSONVILLE

The entrepreneurs will receive a $5,000 monetary grant, marketing and technology resources to support and strengthen their small businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comcast announced the 100 businesses in Greater Jacksonville and surrounding areas that will receive support from its nationally recognized Comcast RISE program. The businesses awarded grants will receive comprehensive packages, including business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule, and a technology makeover.

Four of the Jacksonville business owners named as 2024 Comcast RISE recipients

Small businesses located in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in Florida's First Coast along with Camden, Charlton and Glynn counties in southeast Georgia applied for the grants in May. The newly announced recipients are among more than 14,000 entrepreneurs nationwide, and more than 1,300 small businesses in Florida, who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program to date, with support totaling $140M dollars. Comcast RISE was created to help businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth.

The 100 Greater Jacksonville's recipients include:

"When I found out I am a Comcast RISE recipient, I was ecstatic. I burst into tears," said Sherene Phillips, owner of Honie Bees Boutique and Treats. "Although you hope you will win, it is something different to get the call that they chose you. To be chosen means a lot to me."

"I love that Comcast is investing in our community and even more so, veteran-owned businesses like mine. I served 20 years of my life in the United States Military," said Moyishe Moore, owner of International Blades & Shears. "So I think it is great that the support is being reciprocated with programs like this that will help my business reach new heights."

"The thing I'm most excited about from the Comcast RISE grant is business consultation," said Carisa Brown, owner of Jazz Poetry Café. "The majority of the time, I am running my business by myself from the marketing to the website and general management. I'm so excited to have someone come in and help me take it to the next level."

"What motivated me to apply to this program was the entrepreneurial knowledge that I am going to acquire. I want my business to have better and sustainable growth," said Pedro Reyes, owner of PYR Millwork. "I am sure that with the help of Comcast RISE I can accomplish my short and long-term goals of being able to serve more people in my community."

The regions in this round included Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, Richmond, VA and southern Colorado. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, were announced today and will be awarded in September 2024.

"At Comcast, we know small businesses are the backbone of our local economies which is why we're so proud to support them," said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Florida Region. "We're investing in entrepreneurs who are creating jobs, enriching communities and generating opportunities in Greater Jacksonville. We're celebrating them today by offering real resources to help grow their businesses and rooting for their continued success."

Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover.

"Supporting small businesses means investing in the heart of our communities," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. "By empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners with the skills and resources they need to grow and succeed, we help ensure our local neighborhoods can flourish and thrive too."

The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

Grant packages include:

COACHING SESSIONS - Business assessment and coaching that provide business owners with recommendations on how to help grow their businesses.

EDUCATION RESOURCES - 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules and resources for small business owners.

MONETARY GRANT - $5,000 monetary grant.

CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA – Professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day linear media schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.)

TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER - Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may apply for tech makeover services.)

In addition, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on X1 featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. X1 customers can say "Comcast RISE" into the voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

More information is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

