Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Noblesville, Expanding Access to Technology and In-Person Support

Tech Hub to Provide Residents and Businesses with the Latest Xfinity Products, Services, and Support

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast has opened its newest Xfinity Store in Indiana, located in Noblesville. This new retail location is designed to serve as a local tech hub, offering residents and small business owners with convenient access to the latest Xfinity products, services, and personalized support.

The new Xfinity Store in Noblesville, Indiana, is designed to serve as a local tech hub, offering residents and small business owners with convenient access to the latest Xfinity products, services, and personalized support.

The 1,400-square-foot store is now open at 12919 Campus Parkway, making it Xfinity's first location in the Noblesville community. The store features interactive displays and service counters staffed by knowledgeable Xfinity sales consultants. Visitors can explore and experience Comcast's full suite of offerings, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity Voice, and Xfinity Home products.

Customers will also find the latest mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and Motorola, along with a wide selection of wireless accessories. The store provides a one-stop destination for paying bills, managing accounts, picking up or returning equipment, and receiving expert guidance on optimizing their services.

"We're excited to join the Noblesville community with the opening of our newest Xfinity Store," said Sonya Callahan, regional vice president of residential sales and marketing, Comcast Heartland. "This location reaffirms our commitment to providing residents and business owners in Hamilton County with easy access to our innovative products, services, and expert teams."

The store also offers hands-on demonstrations of Xfinity Pro, Comcast's advanced platform that allows customers to personalize, manage, and enhance their home WiFi experience. Powered by the nation's most reliable network, Xfinity Pro helps users optimize in-home performance for everything from streaming and gaming to remote learning and smart home control.

This new location is part of Comcast's strategy to enhance customer service, expand its retail footprint, and strengthen community connections across Indiana.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Xfinity products and services, call 1-800-Xfinity or visit www.xfinity.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Samantha Vanhoef

[email protected]

+1 (734) 478-7118

https://indiana.comcast.com/

SOURCE Comcast