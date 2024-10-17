COMCAST LAUNCHES FIRST FLAGSHIP LIFT ZONE TO ADVANCE DIGITAL EQUITY AT INSPIREDU IN ATLANTA

Partnership Provides Free WiFi Access, Plus a $500,000 Grant for a Technology Makeover

That Will Enable Virtual Digital Skills Training Across the State of Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast announced today it has installed its first Flagship Lift Zone in partnership with Inspiredu in Atlanta, Georgia. Building on the legacy of its award-winning Lift Zone program, which now offers free WiFi in more than 1,250 community centers nationwide, this inaugural Flagship Lift Zone continues five years of proud collaboration between Comcast and Inspiredu. Not only will Inspiredu still provide free, fast, and reliable WiFi for visitors, powered by Comcast Business, but also expand its reach and capacity with a grant of more than $500,000. The investment will fund a technology makeover as well as the ability to deliver even more digital skills training classes.

Ribbon cutting at Comcast’s first Flagship Lift Zone at Inspiredu in Atlanta - (L-R) Raymond Smeriglio, Comcast; Bridget Thorne, Fulton County Commissioner; Melinda Little, Comcast South, VP Government Affairs; Mike McArdle, Comcast South, Regional Senior Vice President; Richard Hicks, Inspiredu, CEO & President; Loren Hudson, Comcast SVP & Chief Diversity Officer; Doug Shipman, President of City Council of Atlanta; Courtney English, Senior Chief Policy Officer & Senior Advisor to Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens

"Lift Zones are about more than just providing free access to the Internet. They are about teaching people how to use the power of broadband to transform their lives and careers," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. "The biggest barrier to getting online is not having the skills or the resources to do so. With this Flagship Lift Zone, Inspiredu will now be able to make an even greater impact."

Comcast's Lift Zones program, a key component of Project UP, is part of the company's comprehensive, $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and build a future of unlimited possibilities. Since its launch in 2020, Lift Zones have provided essential internet access for those in need outside the home. It also complements Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which offers in-home broadband connectivity to lower-income families.

"These resources will help us expand our reach not just in our local community, or even in the greater Atlanta metro area. Now, we'll be able to provide digital skills training classes remotely to anyone, anywhere in the great state of Georgia," said Richard Hicks, CEO & President of Inspiredu. "Given Comcast's focus on the Internet and ensuring that everyone has the skills to navigate it, I can think of no greater partner for us at Inspiredu."

"This Flagship Lift Zone represents the next step in our long-standing partnership with Inspiredu to bridge the digital divide here in Atlanta," said Mike McArdle, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Big South Region. "By providing free, high-speed Internet access and technology resources, we're empowering even more Atlantans to learn, grow and connect to opportunities that can transform their lives. We're proud to further our work with Inspiredu and invest in creating a brighter digital future for our communities."

Technology Makeover

Comcast and Inspiredu collaborated to develop a customized plan to ensure the organization could expand its reach through the use of state-of-the-art technology. As Inspiredu was already making a significant capital investment to upgrade its facilities, Comcast was able to partner early in that planning process to ensure WiFi access points with increased reliability and speed were installed throughout the facility. In addition, other tech upgrades funded by Comcast include:

Digital cameras and whiteboards in two fully connected classrooms equipped with four 85-inch Yealink screens to offer both in-person and hybrid instruction.

A Muraflex wall that can transform the classroom area into a spacious room for up to 50 students, two smaller rooms for up to 25 students, or a fully open space to accommodate large, community events.

Two 85-inch television screens to display real-time updates, special announcements, upcoming events, and daily class schedules.

Enhanced audio-visual and design in the huddle rooms, designed for up to four people to enable Inspiredu staff to deliver digital navigator counseling sessions in a private setting.

Digital Skills Training

Part of Comcast's investment will also enable Inspiredu to hire more instructors, doubling the number of teachers from four to eight. This allows Inspiredu to teach both large format classes, as well as offer a greater variety of smaller, more specialized courses around topics like cyber security, financial literacy, and coding.

Over the last three years, Comcast has made more than $47.9 million in cash and in-kind contributions to more than 70 Georgia-based nonprofit organizations. These contributions support local community programs that help establish and promote the company's Digital Equity Network in Georgia. Comcast's network of digital equity partners helps people acquire computers, provide digital skills trainings, and offer opportunities for community members to explore and train for careers in tech-related fields. They can also develop the kinds of digital skills that can help them launch and grow their own business.

About Inspiredu

Inspiredu is a Georgia-based non-profit working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital literacy, and digital access by providing Georgia's most marginalized and vulnerable citizens with the devices and training they need to join the global internet community. In Inspiredu's digital skilling workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such operating the computer and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness, and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. The communities that Inspiredu serves, both rural and urban, are families of meager or lower incomes who lack the devices and training necessary to take advantage of recent broadband initiatives in Georgia. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuatl.org.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

