Comcast Launching 29 WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zones' in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Virginia

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip 29 different locations – 15 in Baltimore, 13 in Washington, D.C., and one in Virginia – with WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" over the next several weeks.

Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast Lift Zones will provide robust, free WiFi inside partner community centers to help thousands of low-income students and families to successfully participate in distance learning, search for employment or access other essential services.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted underserved and under resourced communities, with communities of color being disproportionately impacted," said Gabrielle Webster, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. "Being a Comcast Lift Zone enables us to provide a space in the community where young people can get and stay connected with reliable WiFi and take full advantage of educational resources and programs."

According to Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Hathaway, Sr., senior pastor of Union Baptist Church, "We know that our youth and their parents have a fundamental need for access to crucial resources and Lift Zones will help bridge the gap when at-home WiFi connectivity may not be available. Thanks to Comcast, we have connected our Harvey Johnson Community Center here in Baltimore City with this super-charged WiFi to provide a dynamic learning environment for our youth."

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast's Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 4 million low-income students to the internet at home since 2011.

"We are proud to partner with community organizations across the Baltimore and D.C. metro areas and equip them with fast WiFi service to provide kids with safe and reliable connectivity to learn, keep up with school and expand their educational opportunities," said Misty Allen, Vice President of Government Affairs for Comcast's Beltway Region. "We believe that these Lift Zones will provide another choice and make it convenient for students and families to connect at a trusted local nonprofit location."

Lift Zones in Baltimore include:

Lift Zones in the D.C. metro area include:

Several more Baltimore and D.C. metro area Lift Zone locations are currently under consideration, with the goal to have all locations installed in 2021.

