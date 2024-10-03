Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Helene Relief in Southeast U.S.

The donation aims to help residents and emergency personnel impacted by Hurricane Helene and continue providing vital resources to families, loved ones and employees to recover swiftly and safely.

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced a donation of $500,000 in cash and $500,000 in advertising time for public service announcements in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. As the company works nonstop to repair network damage from the devastating storm, this commitment aims to ensure communities have vital resources available during these times of unexpected need.

Comcast Florida Region Donations:

Comcast technician repairing damaged lines cause by Hurricane Helene Tips to help stay connected and ensure a smooth recovery process to our network

Comcast Big South Region Donations:

To ensure our impacted team members have access to emergency support funds, Comcast is also providing support of $200,000 to the Comcast NBCUniversal Employee Disaster Assistance Fund, which provides financial help to employees impacted by natural disasters or other life-altering events.

"Our hearts go out to our employees, our customers, their families and loved ones and their safety remains our highest priority – we are proud to continue providing support, resources and relief to our communities," said Christine Whitaker, president, Comcast Central Division. "We understand how critical it is to have access to vital resources like reliable internet and mobile connectivity. While our crews continue safely responding alongside emergency personnel to restore these connections, we understand there is still much work to do."

"Here in Perry, we pride ourselves on being good neighbors. We lean on each other when times get tough. That's exactly what we're doing now, coming together to rebuild after Hurricane Helene," said Mayor Ward Ketring, City of Perry, FL. "We want to thank Comcast for being that good neighbor and making sure our community can access high-speed, reliable internet during this time. Their commitment to getting their network back up after the storm and being present on the ground is commendable."

"Thanks to Comcast's generous contribution, we will be able to provide much-needed supplies and resources like water, medical aid, and food to many families in and around Augusta who were impacted by Hurricane Helene," said Brittany Burnett, president and CEO of United Way of Augusta CSRA in Augusta, GA. "Comcast's dedication to our community, especially during this time of need, will enable us to make an even bigger impact and help restore our residents and businesses."

Comcast working night and day to restore service in impacted areas

Comcast employees and contractors have been working nonstop in the southeast to aid recovery efforts immediately after Hurricane Helene. The team continues to work relentlessly to repair damage to its network, especially in areas where the power is still out. Comcast is coordinating with local power companies and stands at the ready to make repairs once any down lines or poles are cleared and power is restored and it's safe to enter these areas.

With thousands of generators prepared and placed across these regions to supply temporary power, Comcast has also opened over 360,000 Xfinity WiFi Hotspots in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee to help everyone stay connected during this time. They are free to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers.

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks, and businesses, visit Finder.wifi.xfinity.com. To find the nearest hotspot location in your city, please search the WiFi Hotspot Map. Enter your zip code, zoom in on the interactive map to view the results, and click on the locations for details.

Stay Connected on Services

Here are some tips on staying up to date on your Xfinity or Comcast Business service:

Text Alerts: Xfinity customers can receive text alerts about service interruptions by texting START to 266278 (COMCST ). Comcast Business customers can also receive text alerts by registering their mobile numbers in the preference center within the My Account section.

Xfinity customers can receive text alerts about service interruptions by texting to ). Comcast Business customers can also receive text alerts by registering their mobile numbers in the preference center within the My Account section. Once registered, you can use the following storm-related text commands anytime to instantly get information. Text any of the following commands to 266278 ( COMCST ). APP : Get links to download Xfinity apps. HELP : Get additional service information. OUT : Check for service outages. START : Resubscribe to Xfinity service text alerts. STOP : Unsubscribe from Xfinity text alerts.

( ). Xfinity & Comcast Business Apps : Xfinity and Comcast Business customers can get the latest status information by using their respective apps – Xfinity app and Comcast Business App .

: Xfinity and Comcast Business customers can get the latest status information by using their respective apps – and . Social Media: Follow Comcast on Facebook, Comcast South and Comcast FL on X for local storm updates.

Help Prevent New Communication Outages While We Recover – Don't Cut the Fiber

Restoring your ability to communicate during our recovery is a critical priority. Communication lines carry vital messages including 911 and emergency services, and provide access to the Internet, social media so that you can contact loved ones. Here are some tips to prevent further damage or outages as we recover:

When clearing downed trees, do not touch or cut lines as they may be live and operational.

Do not pile debris on or near utility pedestals.

Do not drive over lines.

Do not cut lines. It is faster to repair than to replace damaged lines.

Do not touch or remove downed or damaged lines.

Always call 811 before you dig (or 1-800-272-3020). Call your utility providers directly to report down or cut lines and stay clear of the area.

These efforts are part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need. Please visit the Florida and Big South webpages for more information on the latest developments and updates following Hurricane Helene and our relief efforts.

