Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Milton Relief in Florida

Following the damage and destruction caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Comcast will provide additional cash and in-kind contributions to support Florida's recovery efforts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced it will provide $500,000 in cash and in-kind contributions to community organizations in Florida after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Milton. The donation will help with disaster relief and recovery efforts following the storm's landfall and the ongoing work after Hurricane Helene's damage and destruction across the state.

Comcast will donate $250,000 total in cash: $100,000 will go to the Florida Disaster Fund and $150,000 will go to 11 community-based organizations.

Comcast field technicians work to restore information services to people who lost service during Hurricane Milton, in Sarasota, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 (Erik Kellar/Comcast via AP Content Services) Steps residents can take during recovery efforts

Those organizations include: All Faiths Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Southwest Florida, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, FISH of SAN-CAP, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades, United Way of Palm Beach County, and United Way of St. Lucie & Okeechobee.

Comcast will also provide $250,000 worth of in-kind contributions via airtime for public service announcements to help keep impacted Florida communities safe and informed. When combined with the previously announced Hurricane Helene disaster relief funds, Comcast's contributions to the impacted regions in southeast U.S. total $1.5 million in cash and in-kind donations and specifically in Florida total $700,000 in cash and in-kind donations.

The Florida Disaster Fund, managed by Volunteer Florida, is the State of Florida's official private fund established to assist Florida communities as they recover during times of disaster. The fund distributes money to service organizations that serve individuals within their local communities with disaster response and recovery.

"On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Comcast for their continued support and additional contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton," said Josie Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida. "We are grateful that our partners in the business community are joining us in this effort. Their contributions will help provide resources with recovery efforts in the affected communities."

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida collects, stores and distributes donated food to more than 750 feeding partners in seven Central Florida counties.

"After Hurricane Milton, so many families are displaced and struggling to access basic necessities. Second Harvest of Central Florida has been hard at work providing disaster meals to the hardest-hit areas in our community. Comcast NBCUniversal's investment will help us continue to go above and beyond to provide nutrition for families, kids and seniors impacted by the storm," said Derrick Chubbs, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. "As families start to get back on their feet again, the need for food assistance will only increase. We thank Comcast for supporting us as we look ahead."

"Our Sanibel community has shown incredible strength and resilience in the wake of Hurricane Milton, coming together to support one another and begin the process of recovery. Restoring communication and internet access has been key in helping families regain stability and allowing businesses to reopen," said Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson. "We thank Comcast and all of their technicians for their swift action and commitment to restoring services as quickly as possible. Their efforts have empowered families and businesses to move forward."

The Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund, which is managed by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, is a local resource for the long-term, ongoing needs that emerge over time in disaster-affected communities.

"We so appreciate Comcast's support of long-term recovery efforts that will help the great Sarasota County area thoughtfully and strategically rebuild from this historic hurricane season," said Roxie Jerde, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. "Thanks to partners like Comcast that recognize the work to come, the long recovery journey for our community is brighter."

"We promised to stand with Florida during difficult times. With today's announcement and our ongoing restoration efforts, we're sending a clear message. We're here and we'll be here for our communities as they work to recover from these extreme storms," said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President for Comcast's Florida Region. "The determination of our teams including construction, engineers, maintenance and technicians has been relentless. They've been working nonstop since Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton's landfalls with a single mission, to restore connectivity for residential and commercial customers across the state. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted and we're proud to invest in trusted organizations who are helping our neighbors."

Comcast's Commitment to Restoring Services After Hurricanes Milton and Helene

Comcast's Storm Team has been on the ground in Florida since Hurricane Helene made landfall, collaborating closely with local authorities and utilities to repair our network and bring back services to homes and businesses.

Following the devastating tornado outbreak caused by Hurricane Milton, millions of people were left without electricity. Our dedicated crews have been working tirelessly, making significant progress in restoring connectivity in accessible areas. Currently, we have successfully restored services to 90% of the customers impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Our network is gradually coming back online as power is restored and our technicians repair or replace damaged equipment. To bolster our workforce, we have deployed hundreds of technicians, including Xfinity technicians from our Beltway and Keystone regions, along with additional contracted crews, to expedite the restoration process. We are committed to working non-stop until all Comcast Business and Xfinity services are fully restored.

To help with connectivity during times like these when it matters most, Comcast has opened more than 362,000 public Xfinity WiFi Hotspots in Florida. They are open to everyone, including non-Xfinity customers, and are free to use. To find the nearest hotspot location in your city, please search the WiFi Hotspot Map, enter your zip code, zoom in on the interactive map to view the results and click on the locations for details.

To assist in the hard-hit area of Sarasota, Comcast deployed the Xfinity Support Center to the Selby Library. Anyone can visit the location at 1331 1st Street, Sarasota, FL 34236 and connect to free WiFi. The Xfinity Support Center also will operate a store at the location to assist customers.

Help Prevent New Communication Outages While We Recover – Don't Cut the Fiber

Restoring your ability to communicate during our recovery is a critical priority. Communication lines carry vital messages including 911 and emergency services and provide access to the Internet and social media so that you can contact loved ones.

Here are some tips to prevent further damage or outages as we recover:

When clearing downed trees, do not touch or cut lines as they may be live and operational.

Do not pile debris on or near utility pedestals.

Do not drive over lines.

Do not cut lines. It is faster to repair than to replace damaged lines.

Do not touch or remove downed or damaged lines.

Always call 811 before you dig (or 1-800-272-3020). Call your utility providers directly to report down or cut lines and stay clear of the area.

These efforts are part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need. Please visit the Comcast Florida webpage for more information on the latest developments and updates on our relief efforts.

