Comcast Now Available to 2,000 Additional Vermont Homes and Businesses

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced the completion of a project to expand its Xfinity 10G Network and deliver its full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services, to more than 2,000 additional homes and businesses in Vermont. The expansion connects residents and businesses in the towns of Elmore, Eden, Sudbury, Wardsboro and Wolcott as well as more addresses in areas already serviced by Comcast, including Hubbardton, Jamaica, Stratton and Morristown.

The milestone is part of Comcast's ongoing expansion in Vermont, where the company has invested more than $93 million in technology and infrastructure over the last three years – including upgrades to its local network.

"Access to advanced broadband is a powerful driver of innovation and economic growth," said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region. "We are proud to complete this expansion and provide over 2,000 more Vermont residents and businesses with fast, secure and reliable broadband services through the Xfinity 10G Network that will meet the community's needs now and into the future."

Residents now have access to Xfinity's full suite of Internet products, including the company's Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income constrained households. Comcast also participates in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service.

Residents and businesses can check Xfinity.com/MyTown to see if their address is eligible for service. Prospective customers can also call 1-800-XFINITY to inquire about service.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast's Xfinity 10G Network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity : Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Fastest Internet : More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently, Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers' homes, with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

Unprecedented Coverage : The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home.

Most Reliable Connection : Comcast is scaling the nation's largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 62 million homes and business and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi , a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Comcast is deeply committed to advancing digital equity in the communities it serves. The company's recent community partnerships in Vermont have totaled $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions to more than 48 local non-profits in the last three years. This investment includes the installation of 4 Lift Zones in Vermont, which provide free, high-speed WiFi service to local community centers to promote digital learning. These programs are part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities and is the continuation of the company's long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

