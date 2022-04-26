Comcast Opens Fourth Xfinity Store in Greater Richmond Region

Interactive retail store in Colonial Heights opens on the heels of Chesterfield and will further strengthen customer experience for residents

RICHMOND, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced the opening of its fourth Xfinity store in the greater Richmond region, with a new 2,000-square-foot storefront – located at 1160 Temple Avenue – in Colonial Heights at the Southpark Crossing Shopping Center.

The store's interactive design provides an immersive destination for visitors to see and experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services – from smart home security solutions to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1 Gbps.

In addition to product demonstrations, customers can also engage with a dedicated team of highly trained and knowledgeable sales consultants to learn more about their current services or devices, see firsthand how Xfinity apps make it easy for them to manage their account, sign up for all Xfinity services, address any service needs, and return or acquire equipment.

Residents visiting Xfinity stores can also speak with sales consultants about the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income residents with $30 per month towards their Internet or mobile bills – including all Xfinity Internet plans, Xfinity Mobile and Internet Essentials. To learn more about eligibility, how to apply and available plans, go to www.xfinity.com/acp.

"We have a long-standing commitment to the greater Richmond community and we're thrilled to be expanding our retail presence in the area to deliver an excellent customer experience for residents," said Jackie MayBeck, Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast's Beltway Region. "Our new store at Colonial Heights expands our ability to meet customers where it's most convenient and provides an interactive space where residents can demo the latest tech products and connect with a team of experts about services that best fit their needs."

This latest addition is part of a network of 17 Xfinity stores throughout the state of Virginia. Beyond Colonial Heights, the other Richmond area Xfinity stores are located at:

11530 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235

23235 13724 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA 23112

23112 12241 W Broad St Suite A, Henrico, VA 23233

The new Colonial Heights Xfinity store is open seven days a week – Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

