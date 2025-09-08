Comcast Opens New Lift Zone for Aiken Veterans in Aiken, South Carolina

Comcast partners with American Legion Post 26 to deliver tools and resources to local veterans

AIKEN, S.C., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast has teamed up with American Legion Post 26 to launch a new Lift Zone in Aiken, South Carolina, aimed at enhancing digital literacy and expanding access to technology for local residents. Comcast Lift Zones provide free, high-capacity WiFi in trusted community spaces nationwide, helping individuals access online resources, participate in virtual learning, and strengthen their computer skills. Since 2022, Comcast has installed more than 1,250 Lift Zones across the country and connecting 6 million users to WiFi. This initiative reflects Comcast's ongoing commitment to bridging the digital divide.

Comcast’s new Lift Zone at American Legion Post 26 in Aiken, SC, is one of 1,250 nationwide, helping connect 6 million people to free, high-speed WiFi and essential digital tools.

The opening ceremony and laptop giveaway took place at the American Legion Post 26 and featured several notable guests, including Post Commander Frank Carson, Aiken Chamber of Commerce President Jim Tunison, Comcast Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives and Digital Opportunity Christina Wiskowski, Comcast Director of Military Affairs Carlos Couto, and Comcast Director of Governmental Affairs Amy Wright.

Expanding Access to Digital Resources

Proud Legion members and guests gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil Comcast's newest Lift Zone at American Legion Post 26. This Lift Zone will provide Legion members and their families with reliable, high-speed Internet and help bridge the digital divide in Aiken.

"Internet access and tech skills are essential for everything from staying connected with loved ones to accessing healthcare, education, and career opportunities", said American Legion Post 26 Commander Frank Carson. "For our veterans, these tools can make a real difference. We are deeply grateful to Comcast for providing this new Lift Zone, which will help our members thrive in a digital world."

Following the ribbon cutting, Comcast's senior leadership team surprised attendees with a donation of 50 new laptops for use in the Lift Zone, an announcement met with applause and heartfelt gratitude.

"Today is about making an impact on those who have dedicated so much in service to our country", said Mark Fetterolf, Vice President, Technical Operations, VetNet Executive Champion. "This effort reflects our commitment to expanding access to the digital tools and resources that lead to new opportunities. Community investment is part of our DNA, and we are honored to stand alongside partners who share our dedication to serving those who have served us all."

Comcast's VetNet Partners with Outdoor Channel for Hunt, Fish, Feed

The day would not be complete without a delicious meal. Comcast's veteran-focused employee resource group (ERG), VetNet led an inspiring community service initiative that made sure no one left the event hungry. Working alongside the Outdoor Channel's Hunt, Fish, Feed program, VetNet members prepared and served meals to veterans attending the event, providing more than 300 meals to attendees.

VetNet is comprised of Comcast employees who are veterans, National Guard and Reserve Service members, military family members and supporters of the military community. Since 2015, Comcast has hired more than 21,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members and military spouses. The Veteran Network ERG has over 9,000 members. In 2024, Comcast was recognized for the third consecutive year as a top three overall employer in the Military Times' "Best for Vets" rankings.

"At Comcast, our commitment to those who have served runs deep," said Comcast Director of Military Affairs Carlos Couto. "This Hunt, Fish, Feed event was about more than a meal, it was about honoring our veterans, fostering community, and showing gratitude through action."

Comcast's Longstanding Commitment to Aiken

Lift Zones are a part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive $1 billion initiative to connect people to the Internet, provide digital opportunities, and build a future of unlimited possibilities. As part of this initiative, the Internet Essentials program has helped over 11,000 Aiken residents connect to affordable home internet since 2015.

