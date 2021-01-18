Comcast RISE Awards 166 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Greater Philadelphia with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers

The first phase of Comcast RISE, which stands for "Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment," focused on U.S. Black-owned, small businesses, those hit hardest by the pandemic according to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The next phase has opened up eligibility so that Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses can all apply.

"The fitness and wellness industry has been among the most impacted by the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders. At the onset of the pandemic, I was applying for grants and looking for any kind of funding help to survive. And then I heard about Comcast RISE. Receiving this grant has been a godsend," said Osayi Osunde, Owner and Co-founder of Philadelphia-based Fit Academy. "It's been reassuring that people see the impact we're trying to make from a health and wellness perspective, especially at a time when it's critical to keep people healthy, both mentally and physically. We are grateful for the support the program has provided and how it's allowed us to continue serving our community during this time."

"At a time when so many small businesses across the state are struggling, it is humbling to be a part of an organization that is helping to give back to those most affected by the pandemic," said Michael Louden, regional vice president for Comcast Business. "It's been powerful to connect with the selected business owners and hear their stories. They have so much perseverance and resilience as they continue to grow their businesses and look for opportunities to make an impact on their local communities. I'm looking forward to continuing the program's momentum and being able to offer further support to the BIPOC community."

Comcast RISE brings together two of the company's brands —Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space — to empower business owners with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic. Comcast RISE consists of the following main components:

A media and technology resources program: This pillar combines Effectv's renowned media platform and marketing expertise, its award-winning creative agency, Mnemonic, and state-of-the-art technical support from Comcast Business to help small businesses foster and elevate growth. Recipients will receive help with their marketing, media campaigns and creation of 30-second commercials, as well as equipment and technology upgrades, including:

Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period.

Creative Production: Turnkey :30 TV commercial production for their businesses.

Technology Makeovers: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

Comcast has launched the Comcast RISE destination complete with aggregated small business news, tips, insights and more on the X1 platform. The destination is designed to help businesses grow by empowering them through education, inspiration and entertainment. Just say "Comcast RISE" into the X1 voice remote. Grants: In early 2021, Comcast will be awarding grants of up to $10,000 each for U.S.-based small and diverse businesses that have been in operations for three to five years.

Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this summer. In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multiyear plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.

Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply, for more information and the latest updates.

