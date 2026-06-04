COMCAST SPECTACOR AND THE CORDISH COMPANIES CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF $20+ MILLION EXPANSION OF STATESIDE LIVE! IN SOUTH PHILADELPHIA SPORTS COMPLEX

Multi-Million Transformation Debuts New Elevated Hospitality and Entertainment Experience for Fans, Visitors, and Philadelphia Community in One of the Nation's Most Iconic Sports Destinations

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PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies are proud to announce the grand opening of the $20+ million expansion of Stateside Live!. The transformation marks a significant investment that is redefining the South Philadelphia Sports Complex as a premier, year-round multi-experience entertainment destination unlike anything else in the region.

Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies welcomed millions of guests to the grand opening of the $20+ million expansion of Stateside Live! on May 29, 2026. The transformation marks a significant investment that is redefining the South Philadelphia Sports Complex as a premier, year-round multi-experience entertainment destination unlike anything else in the region.

"As we look ahead to the future of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, the newly transformed Stateside Live! represents an important anchor for what's next," said Dan Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor. "Coming off the heels of a transformational renovation project at Xfinity Mobile Arena, this incredible sports and entertainment destination offers an exciting glimpse into the growth, innovation, and experiences we're building for fans and the community."

Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, Dan Hilferty, and Chairman and CEO of The Cordish Companies, David Cordish, were joined by executives of Comcast Spectacor; The Cordish Companies; Live! Hospitality & Entertainment; City of Philadelphia Counsel President, Kenyatta Johnson; Matt Quigley, President of Stateside Brands; and thousands of business and community members to celebrate the opening.

The newly expanded property, set in the center of the Sports Complex among Philadelphia's four beloved professional teams, debuted with a weekend-long grand opening celebration for the public, welcoming tens of thousands in its first weekend. Designed to bring people together, the reimagined plaza introduces a wide range of new experiences – from elevated cocktail and beverage venues to social gathering spaces and enhanced sports viewing and live entertainment – creating an unmatched atmosphere year-round.

"More than 15 years ago, we made a commitment to invest in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex with the belief that it would evolve into one of the nation's premier sports-anchored entertainment destinations," said Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies and CEO of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. "With this expansion, we've introduced a new, hospitality-driven experience for fans, visitors, and the broader Philadelphia community that elevates how people come together to gather, celebrate, and connect. The Cordish Companies is proud to continue reinvesting in the Sports Complex at Stateside Live! and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and play a key role in its continued growth as a leader in sports and entertainment."

A GAME-CHANGING DESTINATION: WHAT'S NEW

The expansion opens on the heels of Philadelphia-based Stateside Brands coming on as the venue's new title partner this past fall. The upgrades have transformed Stateside Live! into a dynamic indoor–outdoor entertainment destination, designed to host everything from casual gatherings and dynamic game-day activations to large-scale concerts, festivals, and private events for up to 9,000 guests. Stateside Live! is now the only destination in the city where fans can choose to watch the game indoors with a high-energy, stadium-inspired atmosphere or outside under the open sky with the same immersive viewing experience.

New elements of the plaza expansion include:

AVA Rooftop Bar

A two-story, open-air rooftop lounge positioned at the heart of the plaza, offering unobstructed views over the stadium district. AVA transitions seamlessly from daytime social gatherings and sunset cocktails to DJ-driven nightlife on weekends and Sunday day parties. With an elevated menu, craft cocktail program, and curated bottle service experience, AVA introduces a rooftop lounge concept to South Philadelphia that rivals the city's top downtown destinations. AVA offers a crowd-pleasing food menu featuring elevated bites and fan favorites including Parmesan Herb Fries, Spicy Tuna Tacos, Lobster Rolls and Braised Short Rib Sliders. This is the third location for AVA, joining their indoor-outdoor venue near the entrance to the St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium and their rooftop in Cary, NC.

Coors Light Stage

A state-of-the-art outdoor performance stage with capacity for up to 5,000 attendees, including 1,000 premium seats, positioned at the center of the plaza with cutting-edge audio and lighting production. The stage will host a full lineup of local, regional and national acts throughout summer and fall 2026, alongside festivals, community events, and broadcast watch parties on the accompanying LED screen system. It is the largest purpose-built outdoor entertainment stage within the Sports Complex.

PBR Backyard

The expansion nearly doubles the footprint of PBR Philly, adding a dedicated outdoor stage, dance floor, and new VIP sections to create a fully immersive country entertainment experience. Known nationally for its high-energy, crowd-driven atmosphere, live music, line dancing, and themed programming, PBR Philly turns every night into a shared experience, bringing its signature energy to the heart of the Sports Complex.

Blue Moon Beer Garden and Stateside Crush Bar

A sun-soaked open-air beer garden built for socializing, sports watching, and celebration serving a full seasonal lineup of brews alongside the Stateside Crush Bar, featuring freshly hand-squeezed cocktails made with a variety of spirits.

The new experiences are complemented by Philadelphia's most iconic game-day food lineup, including Chickie's & Pete's, Lorenzo's Pizza, and Geno's Steaks, all under one roof, alongside expanded offerings and a new ordering technology platform designed for speed and convenience.

THE START OF PHILADELPHIA'S BIGGEST SUMMER

The expansion debut comes at a defining moment for Philadelphia, as the city prepares for one of the most commercially significant summers in its history. Just steps away from the action, Stateside Live! brings together exceptional food and beverage, immersive entertainment, and premium experiences all in one place, positioning it as the premier destination in Philadelphia to experience global and national events.

FIFA World Cup 26™

Lincoln Financial Field will host six FIFA World Cup matches, including a Round of 16 match on July 4, with an estimated $770 million in regional economic impact and 500,000 visitors. Stateside Live! is an official partner of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the operational Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup 26™ for the City of Philadelphia, and will offer a range of Match Day Experience packages for fans, groups of all sizes, and businesses attending World Cup matches. Packages are available now at StatesideLive.com/Soccer-2026.

MLB All-Star Game 2026

Citizens Bank Park, directly adjacent to Stateside Live!, will host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game from July 11–14, projected to generate $42 million in regional economic activity.

America 250

Philadelphia's role in America's Semiquincentennial celebration will bring additional visitors throughout the year, with the July 4 World Cup match adding historic significance to one of the most anticipated days in the city's history.

HOST YOUR NEXT EVENT HERE: 25 TO 9,000 GUESTS

The expansion significantly enhances Stateside Live!'s private event capabilities. Corporate groups, conferences, milestone celebrations, and large-scale activations can now be hosted across the full venue ecosystem, from intimate AVA Rooftop receptions to full plaza buyouts, with flexible indoor and outdoor configurations to accommodate groups of any size.

Stateside Live! is one of Philadelphia's most versatile indoor–outdoor venues for corporate, convention, and large-scale group events, at a time when the city is experiencing significant growth in meetings and tourism. Located adjacent to Xfinity Mobile Arena and its sister property, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, the venue offers overnight accommodations just steps away, creating a true destination for multi-day events and group travel.

For more information on Stateside Live!, please visit StatesideLive!.com and follow on social @statesideliveofficial.

About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is a leading sports and entertainment company with a diverse portfolio including the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the award-winning Xfinity Mobile Arena, and the worldclass esports franchise, T1 Entertainment & Sports. Comcast Spectacor has also partnered with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment to build and operate a world-class, state-of-the-art arena in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Comcast Spectacor has more than 50 years of experience, with a proven track record of cultivating championship teams, managing worldclass venues, and promoting vibrant communities. Comcast Spectacor is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass five generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 60 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. Visit www.cordish.com for more information.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Stateside Live!

Stateside Live! is Philadelphia's premier dining and entertainment destination centered in the heart of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. A brand new $20 million expansion debuted on May 2029, 2026, introducing a new upscale plaza experience. The indoor-outdoor district showcases a mix of beloved local and nationally acclaimed restaurants and entertainment venues including Live! Arena, PBR Philly, 1100 Social, Miller Time Beer Hall, Chickie's and Pete's, Geno's Steaks, and Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, as well as the newly launched AVA Rooftop Bar, Blue Moon Beer Garden, Stateside Crush Bar and Coors Light Stage. Stateside Live! draws millions of visitors annually with its one-of-a-kind dining, entertainment, live music, and special event experiences throughout the year. Voted Philadelphia's No. 1 Sports Bar by Philadelphia Magazine, Stateside Live! was developed in partnership between Philadelphia-based Comcast Spectacor and Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies. The district is part of The Cordish Companies' national Live! portfolio, widely recognized as the leading entertainment destinations in the country, attracting more than 60 million visitors annually. For more information on Stateside Live!, visit www.statesidelive.com or follow us on social @statesideliveofficial.

SOURCE The Cordish Companies