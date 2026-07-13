CORDISH GAMING GROUP NAMES JASON BIRNEY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER OF LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL PHILADELPHIA

Seasoned Industry Executive Brings More Than Two Decades of Leadership

Experience to Region's Premier Gaming & Entertainment Destination

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, today announced JASON BIRNEY has been named Executive Vice President & General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, the world-class gaming, dining, and entertainment destination located in the heart of South Philadelphia's Stadium District.

Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, today announced JASON BIRNEY has been named Executive Vice President & General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, the world-class gaming, dining, and entertainment destination located in the heart of South Philadelphia’s Stadium District. As General Manager, Birney will assume oversight of all day-to-day management and operations of the property.

As General Manager, Birney will assume oversight of all day-to-day management and operations of the property, including gaming, hotel, food and beverage, marketing, and guest experience. He will be responsible for driving continued growth, operational excellence, and delivering the elevated guest experience that has made Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia an award-winning destination.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia family," said Joe Billhimer, Chief Operating & Development Officer at Cordish Gaming Group. "His extensive career in gaming operations, his proven track record of leading high-performing properties, and his deep roots in the Philadelphia market make him an excellent fit for this property. We look forward to the energy and expertise his leadership will bring to our team and our guests."

"I'm honored to join the exceptional team at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia," said Birney. "This one-of-a-kind property combines world-class gaming, outstanding dining and entertainment, and a prime location in the heart of Philadelphia's sports action. I look forward to building on its strong foundation and continuing to deliver legendary experiences for our guests and community."

Birney brings more than two decades of gaming industry experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as Head of Interactive Operations at Penn Entertainment, where he held executive leadership responsibility for the company's interactive portfolio, including ESPN BET (formerly Barstool Sportsbook), Hollywood Casino, and The Score products. His scope included casino development studios and operations, omnichannel casino marketing, VIP and player development, product operations, trading and sportsbook operations, and media and sales teams.

Prior, Birney served as Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino Columbus, where he led operational and strategic direction for the facility. He also served as Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway, Vice President and Assistant General Manager at Hollywood Casino Columbus, Vice President of Marketing at Hollywood Casino Columbus and Hollywood Casino Toledo, among various other roles within the Penn Entertainment enterprise over nearly 17 years.

Birney launched his gaming career at Caesars Entertainment in Atlantic City, holding marketing roles at Harrah's and Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ and Harrah's Philadelphia. He was named to Global Gaming Business Magazine's Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 in 2018. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Florida Southern College and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Voted Best Casino in Pennsylvania by Casino Player Magazine, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is a one-stop destination in South Philly's Stadium District to enjoy the fast-paced action of four major professional sports teams, upscale accommodations, and world-class gaming, dining and entertainment. Located off I-95 and I-76, the property features more than 200 luxury hotel rooms, a FanDuel® Sportsbook and Lounge, approximately 2,000 slots, and more than 130 table games, including a dedicated poker room. Award-winning dining and entertainment options include The Prime Rib® legendary steakhouse; Luk Fu by celebrated chef Jet Tila; Sports & Social, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant; 10th Street Market, featuring classic Philly favorites like Geno's Steaks, Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Termini Bros. Bakery, and exclusive pop-ups from other famous Philly brands; a spirited nightlife scene at Library Bar; and live music at Center Bar. The Live! Event Center offers more than 15,500 square feet of customizable meeting and event space with ample, secure parking. Guests can also play online in PA on PlayLive.com. Live! Casino & Hotel is owned and managed by Stadium Casino RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies. For reservations, call 1-833-472-5483 or visit LiveCH.com/Philadelphia. Follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram @livecasinophl.

SOURCE The Cordish Companies